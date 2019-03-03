After it imposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports in September, the Trump administration said that the 10 percent duties would “protect the interests of working men and women, farmers, ranchers, businesses, and our country itself.”
Just the opposite has happened. Those are the exact people – many of whom live in our state – who are being hurt by those same tariffs and the tariffs that China has imposed in retaliation.
The good news is there is a path to greater prosperity if the administration will take it. If instead our leaders cling to self-destructive tariffs, they will make a bad situation worse.
Just ask Doug Sombke, president of the South Dakota Farmers Union and Conde farmer, who said he lost $120,000 last year due to the retaliatory tariffs’ impact on prices. And then there’s Mark Rogen, a Garretson dairy farmer, who reported a loss of $15,000 a day because those tariffs have pushed down the price of milk.
Brandon Wipf, a farmer near Huron, estimated soybean farmers could lose $100 per acre thanks to further retaliatory tariffs from China.
Other farmers fear the permanent loss of markets abroad, especially since China and Mexico are the two biggest markets for American soybean exports. Kevin Scott, a soybean farmer in Valley Springs, said, “if we lose those Chinese and Mexican markets, it will be hard to get them back.”
The administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum are also squeezing South Dakotan businesses in other industries, imposing higher costs on businesses and, ultimately, consumers.
Don Rigdon, president of Wurth Electronics Midcom Inc. in Watertown, said that, due to the tariffs, his company may “lose business if a competitor has an established supply other than China ... ” or “be forced to consider moving inventory from the U.S. to Mexico or Canada.” He added that Wurth Electronics “would not be able to absorb the additional cost and would be obliged to pass it on in the form of higher prices to our American customers.”
The tariffs are impacting our state disproportionately. According to the Brookings Institution, the retaliatory tariffs are threatening 11.6 percent of our state’s jobs that are supported by exports – the third highest percentage in the country. The institution estimated about 3,964 jobs in our state directly affected by the retaliatory tariffs.
The consequences for the trade war could get worse without a course correction. A recent study by ImpactECON, a firm that provides global economic analysis, shows that, if the Trump administration implemented every tariff it has proposed, American households across the United States would lose an average of $2,357 this year, or $915 per person. Even worse: an estimated 2.75 million workers are likely to lose their jobs this year, according to the ImpactECON study. A high proportion of those losses would hit agricultural and low-skilled workers.
While the administration late last year postponed for three months a 25 percent tariff that was scheduled to kick in Jan. 1, its original 10 percent levy remains in effect. The new March 1 deadline is fast approaching. That presents an opportunity for the administration to reverse these troubling economic trends.
We share with the administration a concern about China’s efforts to steal intellectual property and policies that force technology transfers. But tariffs – which are a tax on American consumers and businesses – are not the way to get there.
It is critical that an agreement with China is forged to end the trade war and remove tariffs that have clouded the American economic outlook, raised costs for American producers and killed American jobs.