Opp, a fixture at Hardrocker games, passes away

Former South Dakota Mines professor and Hardrocker Hall of Fame inductee Roger Opp passed away on April 14 in Rapid City from causes incident to cardiac amyloidosis. He was 69 years old at the time of his death.

“All of Hardrocker athletics is extremely saddened by Roger's passing,” Hardrocker athletics director Joel Lueken said. “He was a staple at home athletic events. He will be deeply missed.”

Opp began his career at Mines in 1966 as an assistant professor of mathematics. That year he also served as the official scorer for Hardrocker basketball games and eventually moved over to the game clock in the late 1970s,

In addition to working the scorer's table, Opp served as the faculty athletic representative and as secretary of the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference for many years. He is a member of the SDIC Hall of Hame and the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame.

Opp played an important role as a member of the scoring table for over three decades and will be remembered for the professional manner with which he handled the role.

Opp’s time at the scorer’s table ended in 2003 when he retired from Mines. In his 37 years of service to Hardrocker athletics, he only missed one game, in 1998 when he traveled to Mitchell to be inducted into the SDIC Hall of Fame.

