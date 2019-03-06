Hearings on water-permit applications for the South Dakota portion of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline have been postponed after multiple groups and individuals filed petitions opposing the project.
The public hearings were originally scheduled for today in Pierre, but an automatic postponement was triggered when the petitions were filed ahead of a Feb. 25 deadline.
The hearings are now tentatively scheduled for May 8-9. The state Water Management Board will consider adopting those dates when the board meets at 10:30 a.m. Central time today at the Joe Foss Building in Pierre.
Some of the water-permit applications are from TransCanada, the company seeking to build the crude-oil pipeline from Canada to Nebraska along a route that would pass from northwest South Dakota to south-central South Dakota. Additional applications are from two sets of South Dakota landowners, who are requesting authorization to provide water for pipeline construction workforce camps.
A combination of 11 entities and individuals filed petitions opposing the water-permit applications from TransCanada. There are six petitioners against one of the landowner applications and three petitions against the other landowner application.
“We do not need to divert water that should be used for agricultural purposes to a company intending to build a pipeline that will likely pollute our land and water,” says a portion of one petition from Julie Santella, of Rapid City.
Another petitioner, the Yankton Sioux Tribe, has filed motions requesting that environmental impact statements be prepared for all of the applications.
Meeting the Feb. 25 deadline for petitions was crucial for opponents of the water permits, because it was a necessary step to gain standing as a participant at the hearings.
TransCanada has applied for three permits to withdraw water from the Cheyenne, Bad and White rivers in western South Dakota. The sum of the company’s requested water withdrawals is about 167 million gallons annually.
The applications say the water would be used during the construction of the pipeline for dust control, horizontal-directional drilling, pump-station construction and hydrostatic testing of the pipeline.
The landowners’ applications would allow their existing wells to be used as backup water supplies for pipeline construction workforce camps, which are sometimes called man camps.
One of the landowner applications is from Wink Cattle Co., care of former legislator Dean Wink, of Howes.
He already has a permit allowing him to supply water from an existing 3,385-foot-deep well to one workforce camp. His application would authorize the use of his well as a backup water supply for six additional workforce camps in South Dakota and Montana.
There would be no increase in Wink’s maximum authorized water usage of 0.156 cubic feet per second, and the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources is recommending an annual cap of 18.64 million gallons on water supplied from the well to workforce camps.
The other landowner application is from Tom and Lori Wilson, of Buffalo.
They already have authorization to supply water from four existing wells of approximately 140 feet in depth to one workforce camp. Their application would authorize the use of water from the wells as a backup water supply for additional man camps in three South Dakota counties and two Montana counties.
There would be no increase in the Wilsons’ maximum authorized water usage of 0.53 cubic feet per second, and the DENR is recommending an annual cap of 18.64 million gallons on water supplied from the wells to workforce camps.