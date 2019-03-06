Petitioners against Keystone XL water permits

The following entities and people filed petitions ahead of a Feb. 25 deadline to oppose water-permit applications for the proposed Keystone XL crude-oil pipeline.

Petitions against TransCanada’s applications:

Elizabeth Lone Eagle, of Howes

Tatanka Itancan Lone Eagle, MerleJohn Lone Eagle and Zora Lone Eagle, of Howes

Cindy Myers, of Stuart, Neb.

Dakota Rural Action, a statewide organization based in Brookings

Rosebud Sioux Tribe

Mahmud Fitil, of Omaha, Nebraska

Jason Shald, of Omaha, Nebraska

Great Plains Tribal Water Alliance, based in Pine Ridge

Paul Seamans, of Draper

Terry and Cheri Frisch, of Atkinson, Nebraska

Yankton Sioux Tribe

Petitions against the Tom and Lori Wilson application:

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

Dakota Rural Action

Matthew Rappold, of Rapid City

Julie Santella, of Rapid City

Tonia Stands, of Rapid City

Yankton Sioux Tribe

Petitions against the Wink Cattle Co. application: