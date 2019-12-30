Options proposed for busy Highway 16 intersections

An advisory team has selected two options apiece for the future designs of the busy U.S. Highway 16 intersections with Catron Boulevard and Neck Yoke Road.

The 16/Catron intersection would change to either an overpass configuration, with Highway 16 passing over Catron Boulevard, or to a “displaced left-turn intersection,” which would be the first of its kind in South Dakota.

The 16/Neck Yoke intersection would be altered to create either a “reduced conflict intersection” or a fully signaled intersection.

Both intersections have become increasingly busy in recent years as development has sprung up along the U.S. Highway 16 corridor, which has served as a route to Mount Rushmore for decades. An advisory team of local, regional and state officials is working with the state Department of Transportation and a consultant, HDR Inc., to develop long-range plans for improving traffic flow and minimizing the frequency of accidents in the corridor.

16/Catron