Options proposed for busy Highway 16 intersections

An advisory team has selected two options apiece for the future designs of the busy U.S. Highway 16 intersections with Catron Boulevard and Neck Yoke Road.
The 16/Catron intersection would change to either an overpass configuration, with Highway 16 passing over Catron Boulevard, or to a “displaced left-turn intersection,” which would be the first of its kind in South Dakota.
The 16/Neck Yoke intersection would be altered to create either a “reduced conflict intersection” or a fully signaled intersection.
Both intersections have become increasingly busy in recent years as development has sprung up along the U.S. Highway 16 corridor, which has served as a route to Mount Rushmore for decades. An advisory team of local, regional and state officials is working with the state Department of Transportation and a consultant, HDR Inc., to develop long-range plans for improving traffic flow and minimizing the frequency of accidents in the corridor.
16/Catron
The 16/Catron intersection is near the new Black Hills Energy campus and Regional Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital. One of the options being studied there would send Catron Boulevard under Highway 16 in a single-point interchange configuration, similar to other interchanges that local motorists are already familiar with, such as the one at Interstate 90 and East North Street. The installation of an overpass with exits and on-ramps would require Addison Avenue and Tucker Street, both near the 16/Catron intersection, to lose access to Highway 16.
The other option for the 16-Catron intersection would keep all the roads on level ground with a displaced left-turn intersection. Left turns from Catron onto 16, for example, would begin at a crossover area upstream of the intersection. No such intersections currently exist in South Dakota. For an example of one elsewhere, the corridor study team cited a displaced left-turn intersection at Eisenhower Boulevard and Madison Avenue in Loveland, Colorado.
Projections indicate that the overpass configuration would result in shorter delays and quicker travel times, but it would cost up to $30 million to construct, compared with up to $18 million for a displaced left-turn intersection.
16/Neck Yoke
At the 16/Neck Yoke Road intersection near Reptile Gardens, the corridor study advisory team is considering a reduced-conflict intersection. That is an intersection at which drivers entering the highway from a side street are required to make a right turn, and then have the opportunity to make a U-turn farther away from the intersection. The other option is to install traffic signals at the 16/Neck Yoke intersection.
Both options are predicted to substantially reduce accident frequency at the intersection. The reduced-conflict intersection would keep traffic flowing along Highway 16 without stopping, and it would cost up to an estimated $5.4 million to implement. A signalized intersection would require through traffic to stop on Highway 16 and would cost up to an estimated $5.7 million.
Two public meetings about the Highway 16 corridor study have already been conducted. The study advisory team hopes to issue a final report on the 16/Catron and 16/Neck Yoke intersections by next spring, after which another public meeting will be scheduled. A report containing broader recommendations for the Highway 16 corridor is scheduled to be compiled by the end of 2020.
Documents, videos and traffic animations about the various aspects of the corridor study are available online at us16corridor.com.
