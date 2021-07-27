Oral arguments appealing Meade County removal in Hideaway Hills lawsuit approved

A legal team representing Hideaway Hills residents will be able to argue to the state Supreme Court whether or not a lower court had jurisdiction to decide if Meade County should be involved in the lawsuit.
The Fitzgerald Law Firm, representing about 140 Hideaway Hills residents, will make their argument before the South Dakota Supreme Court Aug. 24, followed by lawyers with Meade County. Oral arguments will be at 9 a.m. in Pierre.
John Fitzgerald of the Fitzgerald Law Firm said the state Supreme Court granted oral arguments for Aug. 24, but likely won’t issue a decision that day.
About 15 minutes is allotted for the law firm, plus 15 minutes for the county and an additional five minutes for Fitzgerald again.
About 40 residents from 15 homes in the Hideaway Hills subdivision in Black Hawk abandoned their homes after a sinkhole opening in April 2020 exposed an abandoned gypsum mine. The $75.5 million lawsuit, which involves 140 current and displaced residents, states that the mine collapse and ensuing problems stem from negligence of government and private entities.
Judge Michael Day of the Fourth Judicial Circuit dismissed Meade County, the county commissioners at the time Hideaway Hills plats were approved, and the county equalization director at the time plats were approved, from the lawsuit in September 2020.
Fitzgerald argued in a reply brief that the October order is void and the circuit court erred in not vacating the order; that the Circuit Court's decision to contradict the October order and retroactively apply jurisdiction was erroneous; that a party doesn’t waive personal jurisdiction or other defense by joining them together; timeliness wasn’t a sufficient basis for denying the appellants September motion to amend the pleadings; and public duty rule should be abolished.
He argued in the response that the public duty rule should be abolished because it’s “rooted in an inherent contradiction.” He argued that the county approved the plat for Hideaway Hills knowing an underground gypsum mine existed just below the surface and that the subdivision adjacent to the mine was on top of a sewage lagoon.
“Without that approval, the Plaintiffs’ homes would never have been built and the Plaintiffs never injured,” he wrote. “Even if a government official was illegally benefiting from placing lives and life’s saving in danger, (the county) would have this Honorable Court shield (themselves) from liability.”
Fitzgerald said this also gets complicated since it gets into malfeasance versus misfeasance, and argues since Bob Powles, who was the chairman of the Meade Planning Committee and board superintendent of field management for the water district, would make money from the subdivision, that it would fall under misfeasance.
“They knew what they were up to, knew it was a dangerous condition, knew they would make money and approved (the plats) anyway,” Fitzgerald said Monday.
He said he would argue that if the circuit court does have jurisdiction, in the case that the public duty rule doesn’t matter when there is misfeasance.
“It’s important that (the county) be included in the lawsuit because they just can’t … I don’t think as a lawyer I could tolerate this level of corruption,” he said. “There has to be a line somewhere and I believe this is the line."
“This represents an era in the community that was very greedy and selfish and put people's lives in danger,” he said. “It was all approved by the government with full knowledge.”
Fitzgerald cited cave-ins in the subdivision in 2006 and equipment falling into the mine during development.
“This can’t be allowed to happen in a first-world democracy,” he said.
Fitzgerald said if the state Supreme Court reverses the Fourth Circuit Court’s decision, another lawsuit would be filed against the county immediately. If it isn’t reversed, then they would weigh their options.
