Oral arguments appealing Meade County removal in Hideaway Hills lawsuit approved

Fitzgerald said this also gets complicated since it gets into malfeasance versus misfeasance, and argues since Bob Powles, who was the chairman of the Meade Planning Committee and board superintendent of field management for the water district, would make money from the subdivision, that it would fall under misfeasance.

“They knew what they were up to, knew it was a dangerous condition, knew they would make money and approved (the plats) anyway,” Fitzgerald said Monday.

He said he would argue that if the circuit court does have jurisdiction, in the case that the public duty rule doesn’t matter when there is misfeasance.

“It’s important that (the county) be included in the lawsuit because they just can’t … I don’t think as a lawyer I could tolerate this level of corruption,” he said. “There has to be a line somewhere and I believe this is the line."

“This represents an era in the community that was very greedy and selfish and put people's lives in danger,” he said. “It was all approved by the government with full knowledge.”

Fitzgerald cited cave-ins in the subdivision in 2006 and equipment falling into the mine during development.