Organizations donate $20,000 to 12 Black Hawk families displaced by sinkhole

“These families have not only lost their homes, some are still tied to the mortgage, while most have lost the equity in their property,” Jim Kinyon, executive director of Catholic Social Services of Rapid City, said Tuesday in a news release. “We know these funds are appreciated, but we also know that they will not make these families whole. We wish them well in their pursuit of justice and wish we were in a position to do more to let them know of our support and concern.”