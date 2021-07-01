Organizations, Gov. Noem respond to state National Guard deployed to Texas border

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the state’s press release, the initial deployment to the border will last between 30 and 60 days.

Noem told FOX enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones during an interview on FOX and Friends that she went through the protocols and asked for volunteers in the National Guard who would go to the border. She said she had more than she could possibly want.

The Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Noem Wednesday stating “this is a misuse of our National Guard, and no troops should ever be made available for privately contracted mercenary assignments.”

The caucus calls into question the ethics of such a use and noted that it could set a “dangerous precedent for further political use of our National Guard.”

Cheyenne River Sioux Chairman Harold Frazier released comments Tuesday asking why Noem deployed soldiers to the border when no soldiers were deployed for his request on assessment and establishment of medical facilities in anticipation of COVID-19.