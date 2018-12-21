Over the past few days, 22 Rapid City organizations have come before the city’s Vision Fund Committee seeking to justify why their group’s project deserves funding from the city's Vision Fund. With approximately $19 million available to award to projects over the next three years, the nine-person committee is tasked with vetting applicants requesting more than $28.7 million for a variety of community projects and initiatives. Their recommendations are then forwarded to the Rapid City Council.
Proposals brought before the committee range from a request for $50,000 by the Canyon Lake Senior Center for construction of new pickle ball courts to a $5 million request by Rapid City Collective Impact for its One Heart Center concept. Here are a few of the big ticket proposals that were brought before the committee this week.
Rapid City Collective Impact’s proposed One Heart Center
A throng of supporters from Rapid City’s various social service providers gathered Thursday afternoon to watch Rapid City Collective Impact’s pitch to the committee for $5 million to fund its One Heart Center. A ten-minute video was then played featuring, among others, Mayor Steve Allender and Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris. Support for the center, which would be housed in a collection of buildings on Kansas City Street directly across from the county courthouse and police station, appears strong. Need for the center, project manager Charity Doyle said, is dire. Funding for much of the project, she added, was secured.
Of the $16 million Doyle and Collective Impact need to purchase the property, renovate the buildings and get the center up and running, Doyle said $11 million has been committed in private fundraising. If the remaining $5 million was awarded to the project from the city, she said the center could open its doors as early as the end of 2020, though she stressed that date was a best-case scenario. If funding wasn’t awarded, Doyle said the project would essentially be “back to square one.”
With 12,000 people living in poverty in Rapid City, 600 children living without a stable home, 55 percent of the nation’s homeless between the ages of 18 and 25 years old, and 66 percent of those in poverty employed — among those who are able — Doyle, Allender, Jegeris and committee members expressed the possibility for transformational change.
“The need is immense,” committee member Mark Massa said after the presentation. “I don’t think anyone can comprehend it.”
Elevate Rapid City
When Elevate Rapid City first announced itself as Rapid City’s new economic development initiative in April, it had some lofty goals including creating 5,000 new jobs and attracting $300 million in new business investment over the next five years.
Elevate Rapid City is a new public-private partnership between the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Rapid City Economic Development Partnership, Ellsworth Development Authority and Economic Development Foundation. Thus far, according to Elevate Co-Chair David Lust, the group has raised $6 million from the local business community to fund it efforts, which include not only creating jobs and attracting investment but also developing the area’s workforce and improving its health care.
“Elevate is our opportunity, a window if you will, for us to take this opportunity, manage it and just make it go to incredible places and that’s what has me excited about Elevate,” Lust said Tuesday. “It’s the first time I can say in Rapid City that we’re incredibly forward looking….and we have the resources to do it.”
Details on how any of the group’s goals would be met were scant, but the names on its various boards and committees— including Black Hills Corp. CEO David Emery, Scull Construction owner Jim Scull, Dream Design International owner Hani Shafai, Mayor Allender and John T. Vucurevich President and CEO Sandy Diegel, among others — signal it holds a lot of power in Rapid City. Power, Lust says, that will be put to good use.
“We’re accountable,” Lust said, “and we’re going to deliver.”
Black Hills Sports’ remodel of Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium
Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, home of Rapid City Post 22 American Legion Baseball, is falling apart. Roofs leak, dugouts can flood to player’s waists during hard rains, bleachers are held together by two-by-fours, and the kitchen is so outdated that it makes even Roger Tellinghuisen, board member of Black Hills Sports Inc. — a nonprofit that maintains the stadium — hesitant to order a hot dog.
“Everything wears out, folks,” Tellinghuisen said Thursday night to the committee, noting that the stadium was built in 1962 and hasn’t undergone major renovations since. “We’ve cobbled it together the best we can. It’s hard for us to bring people from Las Vegas and Omaha to come to our city to play in this facility now because it’s just not very nice compared to the ones that are available. We need to compete. Rapid City as a city is the winner if we can bring those types of tournaments to this town.”
Tellinghuisen and Black Hills Sports are asking the city for $5 million over the next three years so it can upgrade the stadium’s bleachers, concession and ticket booths, dugouts, field drainage and the playing field, among other improvements. Installing synthetic turf is also included in the proposal, and Tellinghuisen said the work could be completed as early as spring 2020 on the city owned property.
“This is a city owned project, it’s an iconic facility, it’s an iconic program and I really believe that if you would make this investment, it would go another 62 years without needing another major upgrade,” he said.