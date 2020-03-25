Organizations work to make food available to those in need

People are asked to remain in their vehicles; staff and volunteers will be loading the food, one box per household, maximum two boxes per vehicle. Distribution dates, times and locations will be evaluated after the first week to determine distribution plans for the following week. Follow facebook.com/FeedingSD/ for updates on current distribution schedules.

“This decision was most certainly not an easy decision to make but it has been determined to be in the best interest of everyone to ensure we are keeping our staff, volunteers and guests as safe as possible,” said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota. “Closing the food pantries will allow us to more efficiently and effectively use our staff resources to continue to pack emergency boxes and bags of food to distribute to not only our residents in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, but to focus on the needs of all 66 counties of our state.”

School districts, meanwhile, are continually expanding their efforts to provide breakfasts and lunches to children. Rapid City Area Schools has launched a walk-up/drive-through free meals for kids program at five elementary schools. On Tuesday, the district announced schools will be closed through May 1. The district also announced the addition of a sixth meals site at Canyon Lake East on St. Cloud Street.