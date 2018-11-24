The 21st annual Festival of Lights Parade, set for 6 p.m. tonight in downtown Rapid City, could be one for the record books, organizers say.
“We have about 90 entries signed up,” said parade chairwoman Connie Olson. “That is close to being a record.”
More than 30,000 people are expected to line the parade route along Main, Seventh and St. Joseph Streets for the dazzling kickoff of the holiday season in downtown Rapid City, with glowing floats covered in thousands of lights, including horse-drawn carriages, animated scenes on flatbed trucks, sparkling vehicles and animals adorned in holiday décor.
One of the event sponsors, Black Hills Energy of Rapid City, is expected to debut a brand new float this year, Olson said.
“They’re keeping it a secret and are pretty excited about it,” he added.
Other event sponsors include Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Casey Peterson Certified Public Accountants & Financial Advisors, and Youth and Family Services of Rapid City.
The parade begins at East Boulevard and Main Street and continues west along Main Street to Seventh Street. The parade turns to the south on Seventh, then returns to East Boulevard on St. Joseph Street.
As in past years, parking will be restricted on Main and St. Joe between Fifth Street and Seventh Street, and on Seventh Street between Main and St. Joseph, with all cars to be removed from along those streets by 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Olson said more than 100 volunteers from a number of local organizations help with the parade, from parking to crowd control before, during and after the event.
People are encouraged to come early and to be patient, Olson said. The Rapid City Police Dept. will be directing traffic out of the area after the parade.
“The goal is always to make it a good parade and a safe parade,” she said.