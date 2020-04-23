Organizers now say they won't allow spectators at car races

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JEFFERSON | Two South Dakota speedways reversed course Thursday and said they would hold their weekend races without spectators, after Gov. Kristi Noem warned fans against attending the sold-out events because of the coronavirus.

Park Jefferson International and The New Raceway Park released statements saying the races would take place as scheduled Saturday and Sunday nights in Jefferson, near the Iowa border, but that fans wouldn't be allowed to attend.

New Raceway Park said on Facebook that it came under “pressure” from the governor's office, county and health officials, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fans who purchased race tickets will receive refunds, both speedways said.

Noem said Wednesday that she thought the events were a bad idea because they could lead to the spread of the coronavirus but that she wouldn't force the speedways to cancel. She cautioned that the crowds would violate her guidance not to gather in groups of more than 10.

Health experts have said the elimination of group gatherings is crucial to curbing the spread of the coronavirus, which can be transmitted by people who do not exhibit symptoms.