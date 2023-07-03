The "March Towards Justice" planned for July 4 in downtown Rapid City will be peaceful, organizers said at a Monday press conference on the Pennington County Courthouse steps.

"This is a ceremony. We're coming together in a prayerful way. We're leading this with prayer," said NDN Action Network Organizer Sunny Red Bear. "We want to stand in a good way. We believe that's the only way forward is through prayer, through community, through standing together in a collective way, in a good way."

Outgoing Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender issued a public safety message last week ahead of the march, asking the public to stay out of the area and report suspicious behavior.

NDN Collective, an Indigenous Rapid City-based nonprofit, did not file for a permit from the city for the march. Allender said the group does not work with government officials when planning events.

"For one, a permit is not a law. It's a policy," Red Bear said. "It's used for parades and such celebrations. This is not a celebration. This is direct action, and we didn't file a permit for a reason. We didn't need to. This is our land."

The mayor — whose last day was Monday before Mayor-elect Jason Salamun takes office — said the group has held training in blockades, tactical media and climbing.

"We want to make sure we are trained in a safe way and know how to do things properly and to always be able to create safe spaces for people in the direct actions that we do," Red Bear said. "That's a part of our training, to make sure that people are safe."

The march is planned to begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, starting at the intersection of Kansas City Street and East Boulevard. Red Bear said the group will go “around the block.”

“Pretty concise,” Red Bear said. “We just want to create a safe space for our community to come together and pray together.”

The press conference began with and centered around seven demands. The petition, titled “Hold RCPD Accountable: No Killer Cops on Stolen Land” has garnered 851 signatures as of Monday afternoon — up about 100 over the weekend.

"We're here today as a community to call to attention the fact that indigenous people are disproportionately targeted, jailed and killed by the police. We are here to show a powerful display of unity. Our entire community is joining forces and taking a stand to address police violence and systemic racism," Red Bear said.

The demands are to “end the killing of Indigenous Peoples by the police;" “an immediate civil rights inquiry into the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office;" ”release of all body camera footage;” “removal of School Resource Officers (SROs);” “rescind SB4;” “defund the police and increase community controlled education programming and funding;” and “third-party investigations of police and sheriff's office.”

"These demands are based on our lived experiences as indigenous people here in Rapid City," Red Bear said, citing a statistic that 75% of people killed by law enforcement in South Dakota were Native American. Red Bear did not reference the source for the statistic.

Red Bear also referenced the high percentage of Native Americans jailed in Pennington County.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office 2022 annual report, 60% of inmates at the jail were Native American. Rapid City is 9.3% Native American, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 estimate. Pennington County is 10% Native American.

Several members of the community spoke in support of the march at the press conference.

Rapid City Central High School Lakota Language Teacher Jeremiah Moreno spoke about the struggles Native American students face in Rapid City schools, especially those coming from the reservations who have to adjust to a new environment.

He said having people in the school who are openly armed sends "an aggressive kind of message."

"I understand we're in a different time where things are going on in this country, but if you trust in (students') abilities to be creative, good things will happen," he said.

Norma Rendon — founder and executive director of Where all Women are Honored, Winyan Wicayuoniham — said "America needs to acknowledge the indigenous people of this country, and they need to treat us with respect."

"We challenge the Rapid City Police Department to be held accountable to their oath of office and fellow officers," said Caylee Martin, a youth advocate with Wambli Ska Society, "Even though I am a youth advocate who lives and works for the people, at the end of the day, we are just kids, and we do not want to die."

Mary Haan, a non-Native advocate who spoke at the press conference, said the demands are "honest, articulate, and possible."

"It is possible to create a world where funding is used to create a proactive community instead of a reactive community," Haan said.