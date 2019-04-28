State Circuit Judge John Brown on Friday, April 26, sentenced Hunter Canode to five years in prison, with two of the years suspended, for dealing drugs and possessing child pornography and ordered him to be taken into custody in a Pierre court room.
Based on state guidelines, Canode likely will serve about 30% of the three years in prison, or about a year of actual time behind bars, Brown told him.
Brown granted Canode’s request for a suspended imposition of the sentence on child pornography charge, meaning if Canode follows through on probation conditions, the felony conviction will be taken off his record. It also means his required registration as a sex offender will end after the five years of prison and probation, Brown said.
Initially facing a raft of child porn possession and drug charges, including a gun-related felony charge, after his arrest in June 2016 in his residence in his father’s basement in Pierre, Canode faced more than 100 years of possible prison time, including mandatory minimum sentences of more than five years.
But after more than two years of case work by both sides, Canode struck deals with state prosecutors in recent months. Prosecutors dropped most of the charges and Canode pleaded guilty in recent months to three counts for which Brown sentenced him Friday, April 26: possession with intent to distribute more than a pound of pot, a Class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years; ingestion of cocaine, a Class 5 felony with a top sentence of five years; and possession of child pornography, a Class 4 felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Assistant Attorney General Kelly Marnette told Brown on Friday that on the drug charges, "We are recommending 20 years in prison with five years suspended.” She said the prosecution team recommended that the sentence run concurrently with the sentence for child pornography.
Canode’s attorney, Brad Schreiber, said Canode admitted being “ashamed and embarrassed” at the child porn crime.
“What I have seen of Hunter in the past (two years), this young man is not going near this stuff again,” Schreiber told Brown.
Canode has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and chemical and addiction issues, Schreiber said.
“He was in a bad place for a few years,” the defense attorney said of the period when Canode was committing the child porn and drug crimes.
But now Canode “has been on the right path . . . taking care of his son,” Schreiber said, turning to indicate they young boy being held by his stepfather, and Canode’s mother, father, sister and handful of other family members and friends in the courtroom. Schreiber said that shows the family support that Canode has that could help him do well on probation.
You have free articles remaining.
"One statement Hunter has made," Schreiber said, "is 'I want to be a great father but I don't want my son to be like, or turn out like, me.'"
Canode told Brown, “I know I could do probation and know I could be very successful at it.”
Prosecutor Marnette told Brown that Canode had been deep into dealing drugs, not just for his own use, with a system and network for moving large amounts of illegal drugs. Marnette said she was concerned that Canode had not been working recently.
Schreiber told Brown that Canode hurt his back several months ago while working construction in Sioux Falls and may need back surgery.
The case had a strange start:
Canode, who will turn 23 next month, was arrested in June 2016 after a bicyclist told police that a man in a gold car had harassed him on a Pierre street.
Police traced the car information to Canode. In trying to contact Canode at his home in the basement of his father’s house, police officers said they quickly saw and smelled obvious signs of illegal drug activity as well as liquor, illegal for Canode who was 20 at the time.
The investigation led to more than a dozen counts related to alleged drug-related crimes. That led to seven counts of child pornography possession based on images investigators said they found on computers and other electronic devices in Canode’s possession, including one showing a victim about six years old, according to court documents.
In the spring of 2017, the man on the bicycle told police that Canode had confronted him at the Pierre YMCA in a threatening manner, yelling “You ruined my life.”
After his sentencing Friday, Canode hugged his family members in tearful goodbyes before deputies took him into custody.