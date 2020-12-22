OSHA opens investigation into fatal Rapid City trench collapse

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it’s opened an investigation into a Rapid City trench collapse that trapped two workers, including one who died Monday afternoon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither the names of the workers or the company involved had been released.

The Rapid City Fire Department can’t release the information because it’s classified as a medical agency that’s subject to privacy rules, said spokeswoman Tessa Jaeger. She said sharing the name of the company would disclose the victims' identities. OSHA said it's still working on confirming the names of the company and workers.

The accident occurred in the driveway of an unoccupied home on Coal Bank Drive between Auburn Drive and Misty Woods. It’s located in far northern Rapid City in Auburn Hills, a subdivision off Haines Avenue that has new homes and apartment buildings.

Residents walked their dogs through the neighborhood Tuesday morning as construction workers worked on nearby homes. The house where the accident occurred has an "under contract" sign and is surrounded by other buildings and empty lots that have yet to be developed.