As a decision about a constitutional reform vote stalls within the Oglala Sioux tribal government, the task force behind the effort is pursuing an alternative route by submitting petitions to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
The petitions ask the BIA to hold a secretarial election that would allow Oglala Sioux Tribe voters to approve or reject a slate of 50 amendments to the OST constitution, said Nakina Mills, a member of the constitutional reform task force and a Pine Ridge tribal representative.
The task force turned in 4,801 petitions to the BIA office in Pine Ridge on Wednesday, Mills said. That's more than the 4,094 petitions — representing one-third of eligible voters on the Pine Ridge Reservation — needed.
Amendments include forming an elder council, changing council terms from two to four years, creating term limits, giving more power to district-level government, creating educational requirements for council members, and forming a new He Sapa or Rapid City-area district so OST citizens who live there can vote.
Since its creation in 1936, the OST constitution has been amended four times, most recently in 2008. Supporters of the task force say the current constitutional reform effort is a historic grassroots achievement since the amendments were suggested by the people rather than council members.
The BIA must now verify the petitions by making sure each person who signed is an OST citizen who's eligible to vote and lives on the reservation, Mills said. The BIA will also post the petitions in their office for 30 days so anyone can challenge a signature.
If there are at least 4,094 valid petitions, Mills said, the BIA will then send a registration card to each person who signed one. If people want to vote, they will mail the card back to the BIA. At least 4,094 need to approve the slate for the amendments to be adopted.
Mills said the task force would prefer if the OST council approved an election because in that kind of election, people would be able to vote on each individual amendment rather than be forced to approve or reject the entire slate.
But the council voted 12-8 last month to table a decision on holding the vote and send the issue back to the Law and Order Committee, which has not yet taken up the issue.
Audience and council members opposed to holding the vote said the constitutional reform movement wasn’t truly a grassroots effort since the task force was run by council members, not everyday tribal citizens. Some also said they hadn’t seen the proposed amendments previously, questioned certain proposals, and wanted the tribe’s lawyer to review the proposed amendments before turning them over to the people.
On Thursday, Mills appeared on the Native America Calling radio show to discuss efforts to reform tribal constitutions. She was joined by a man working to reform the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe's constitution and two experts on such efforts. The episode can be streamed at nativeamericacalling.com.