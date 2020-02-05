Our children and prosperity are at risk

In my short time in Rapid City, I’ve been lucky. I thought it might take a year to get national and international companies to look at Rapid City for their expansions. But we’ve already had them to town. We’ve already begun selling them. They are interested in creating jobs. They are indeed interested in the Black Hills.

I sell them on world-class mountain biking. I sell them on world-class amenities. Heck, I even sell them on world-class beer from all over the region.

Then the question of our K-12 schools comes up.

I hold my breath. I change the subject. I hope they forget they asked the question. I’ll even talk about the flood of 1972 to get them off the topic.

That’s because I can’t bring myself to tell them a fact that haunts all of us who care deeply about the future of Rapid City: the quality of our K-12 facilities are not world-class. They’re not even first-class. In fact, some of our schools are crumbling to their very foundations. And I shudder and can’t sleep at night when I think of what will happen if we continue down this path.