Our children and prosperity are at risk

In my short time in Rapid City, I’ve been lucky. I thought it might take a year to get national and international companies to look at Rapid City for their expansions. But we’ve already had them to town. We’ve already begun selling them. They are interested in creating jobs. They are indeed interested in the Black Hills.
I sell them on world-class mountain biking. I sell them on world-class amenities. Heck, I even sell them on world-class beer from all over the region.
Then the question of our K-12 schools comes up.
I hold my breath. I change the subject. I hope they forget they asked the question. I’ll even talk about the flood of 1972 to get them off the topic.
That’s because I can’t bring myself to tell them a fact that haunts all of us who care deeply about the future of Rapid City: the quality of our K-12 facilities are not world-class. They’re not even first-class. In fact, some of our schools are crumbling to their very foundations. And I shudder and can’t sleep at night when I think of what will happen if we continue down this path.
Imagine a horrific future in which the condition of our schools causes us to struggle to recruit physicians and nurses. Seniors can’t get the health care they need and are forced to travel a day’s drive for specialists.
It puts their lives at risk.
Imagine that the condition of our schools causes other cities around us—Billings, Sioux Falls, Bismarck, Gillette, and even Pierre—to thrive at our expense.
It puts our prosperity at risk.
Imagine that the condition of our schools forces professionals to flee the area and companies overlook us for better locations. We watch as another generation leaves the Black Hills for greener pastures.
It puts our future at risk.
Let’s be clear. It is a time for anger. You should be angry. You should be very angry, but not because of some ginned-up specter of mismanaged facilities or the false notion of uber tax hikes.
You should be angry because our children are at risk and we are doing nothing to stop it. We know we really are our brother’s keeper; yet we are telling our brother his children don’t matter or to send his kids to private school.
Unless we Vote Yes on February 25th.
Unless we imagine a better tomorrow.
Unless we stand at this crossroads and move Rapid City forward.
So, stand with me and thousands of others and Vote Yes because you care about Rapid City’s healthcare.
Stand with me and thousands of others and Vote Yes because you care about Rapid City’s businesses.
Stand with me and thousands of others and Vote Yes because you care about Rapid City’s future.
Your children, grandchildren, and children for generations to come are counting on you.
And, for good measure, we might just get some companies to look our way.