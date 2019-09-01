The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Hope plans to break ground on an 11,853-square-foot addition at the end of October.
The multimillion-dollar project will add a new parish hall to the Roman Catholic church that will seat between 400 and 540 people. It will be the church's first major physical expansion since it was built in 1962, according to Father Brian Christensen.
"They had been having ongoing conversations for some time about improving the infrastructure here," Christensen said. "It's getting to a certain age."
The new parish hall will extend from the cathedral's south-facing side and will replace the current one located in its basement. Seated in the cathedral rectory on Thursday, Christensen said it will boast a new kitchen and is designed to be easily accessible to people with disabilities.
With the addition comes a renovation of the current hall that will make space for seven new classrooms as well as a meeting hall for the cathedral's chapter of the Knights of Columbus. The group currently meets off-site.
You have free articles remaining.
The addition will match the facade of the current church, according to parish administrator Beth Strain. Strain added that the cathedral was even able to locate the stone from the same quarry that supplied its original construction.
Funds for the project are being raised jointly with the Diocese of Rapid City. Approximately $1 million of a $5.5 million goal has been collected for the addition, according to Christensen, and parishioners have committed an additional $4 million to it over the next several years.
Christensen said the cathedral will be taking out a bridge loan in the meantime to cover the project's upfront costs.
The diocese, meanwhile, is looking to raise about $1.5 million of its own to renovate the former Black Hills Federal Credit Union building at 225 Main St., which it purchased for $4 million earlier this year.
Christensen said that the cathedral and diocese's leaders planned to meet Thursday to review the final proposal for the project, which the city Planning Commission approved last week. The project is slated to be bid out this month, he said.