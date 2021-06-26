'Out in Rural America' tells stories of LGBT Rapid City residents

“There’s no word strong enough to describe what happened [to Matthew], and they’ve taken that and put it toward helping people. It’s so incredible,” she said. “I cried every time I watched their segment. You never get used to hearing it; if you do, it’s a problem.”

She met all of the people featured in the documentary organically: some at the marriage equality celebration, others at Black Hills Pride. She instantly connected with them and ended up becoming friends with all of them. Willis even accompanying one of the women from the state marriage equality case, Nancy, to her first chemotherapy appointment this week.

Willis interviewed more people than were in the film; she told everyone up front that they could pull out of the project at any time if they were uncomfortable. She also had to cut some interviews out because those people moved away, and the point of the documentary was to follow people’s journeys in the Midwest. LGBT people from rural areas frequently move to cities, which are typically more accepting of nontraditional life paths in ways rural communities are not.

All of the people interviewed in the film are white; which Willis said has been hanging over her. She did interview two queer Native American women, but when they both contracted bad cases of COVID-19, she had to stop filming them — something she regrets.