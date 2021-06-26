'Out in Rural America' tells stories of LGBT Rapid City residents

A Christian minister. A former state House of Representatives candidate. Two elderly women.
These are some of the people featured in a new documentary from American Public Television, “Out in Rural America." They are all part of the LGBT community. Created and produced by Custer resident Fiona Willis, the documentary follows the lives of several gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people living in South Dakota and explores their struggles and triumphs.
Willis, who is a documentary producer for Rochester, NY-based WXXI Public Broadcasting, started the project in May 2014 and concluded filming last summer. She was originally inspired to begin working on a documentary about gay marriage in South Dakota after reading a Rapid City Journal article about a lesbian couple who fought in court to have their marriage license recognized in the state.
“I was horrified when I read it, seeing the awful things said by legislators [about the LGBT community],” Willis told the Journal. “I finally reached out to [the couple]. I wanted to help with the fight for equality, and being a documentary filmmaker, the best tool I have is my camera.”
Originally she thought the documentary, which she filmed and produced by herself as a side project, would only follow the marriage equality case. But in 2015, gay marriage was legalized nationwide, and at a party celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision she met other LGBT people from the community and heard their stories.
“I started interviewing them and realized the issue was so much bigger than marriage equality,” she said.
After that, the film changed directions to focus on the experiences of LGBT people living in rural America and more specifically western South Dakota. All of the documentary subjects live in or around Rapid City.
“It was shocking at first. I had no idea — I was so naïve coming from New York — I didn’t realize there were some states where gay rights were still so far behind,” Willis said.
Willis jumped in to the project headfirst. Usually, documentary producers wait to find funding before starting production, but Willis decided to worry about that later. She ended up not getting any funding for the project, so she produced it solo. She used her own cameras, bought audio equipment especially for the project, and conducted interviews herself. She hired an editor to help during post-production, but for the most part the project was hers alone.
“My family was very supportive [throughout production]. I never added up the cost, but every penny was worth it, no question,” she said.
Her main goal was to share the subjects of the film’s stories, and she said she was grateful for the vulnerability the documentary subjects displayed.
“When people trust you enough to share stories, it’s such an honor to be able to do that,” she said. “[The documentary] allowed them to tell their stories, my job was just to edit it in a way that honored them and respected their journeys.”
One of the most eye-opening moments of filming was when one of the subjects, Joe, said that LGBT people don’t just come out one time, but that they have to do it over and over again — or decide whether to come out at all — any time they meet new people. Willis said she had never thought about that aspect of queerness before.
“Straight people don’t get that this is a constant vulnerability” for LGBT people, she said.
Willis’ favorite sentiment came from Pam, a Rapid City local married to a transgender man.
“She said for her, [sexuality] is all about hearts, not parts, and I loved that. We fall in love with a heart and a soul, not a gender, and that really resonated with people,” Willis said.
Ultimately, the documentary is a story of love rather than hate. Willis had been expecting more negativity and bitterness, but that is not how the subjects told their story.
“I’m really glad that’s how it turned out; as a positive message. My goal was to give people a deeper understanding [of the LGBT community],” she said. “It’s about acceptance — acceptance and love.”
Part of the reason for the positivity was that all the subjects interviewed had solid support systems and loving parents, as well as a tight-knit LGBT community in the area to lean on.
Willis wanted to talk to the documentary subjects’ family members as much as possible. She said for LGBT people, having loving and supportive parents makes a big difference in their coming out experience. It just so happened that most of the subjects’ parents were accepting.
“I thought I would find that it was horrible here, but that’s not what came out: really, a lot of parents are loving,” she said. “Parents are critical to people’s outcomes. I wish more parents understood that. You have to love your kid more than your pastor or anyone else, they’re your kids.”
One of the through lines in every person’s story was the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay man from Laramie, Wyoming, who was beaten and left for dead tied to a fence post. It is one of the most well-known gay hate crimes, and “a really strong example of the depth of hatred toward gay people,” Willis said.
Every single person she interviewed for the documentary mentioned Shepard on the first interview, unprompted.
“He had an impact on their coming out,” Willis said. Laramie is only 300 miles away from Rapid City. “It shows his story does still have an influence on people.”
Shepard’s parents appear in the documentary. Willis met them at a Sioux Falls equality ceremony they spoke at and described them as incredible people.
“There’s no word strong enough to describe what happened [to Matthew], and they’ve taken that and put it toward helping people. It’s so incredible,” she said. “I cried every time I watched their segment. You never get used to hearing it; if you do, it’s a problem.”
She met all of the people featured in the documentary organically: some at the marriage equality celebration, others at Black Hills Pride. She instantly connected with them and ended up becoming friends with all of them. Willis even accompanying one of the women from the state marriage equality case, Nancy, to her first chemotherapy appointment this week.
Willis interviewed more people than were in the film; she told everyone up front that they could pull out of the project at any time if they were uncomfortable. She also had to cut some interviews out because those people moved away, and the point of the documentary was to follow people’s journeys in the Midwest. LGBT people from rural areas frequently move to cities, which are typically more accepting of nontraditional life paths in ways rural communities are not.
All of the people interviewed in the film are white; which Willis said has been hanging over her. She did interview two queer Native American women, but when they both contracted bad cases of COVID-19, she had to stop filming them — something she regrets.
“I would normally never release something without POC representation — I tried so hard, and talked to many people. Being a person of color and being gay in a place like this is just double [the persecution] — I just couldn’t get anyone to do it, and I didn’t want to talk someone into it and have them regret it. I didn’t want to put anyone in danger, and that’s a real issue out here,” she said.
In order to respect the documentary subjects’ privacy and mitigate potential backlash, Willis only uses their first names.
For the most part, besides the section about Shepard, the documentary didn’t reveal a lot of the hatred its subjects have faced. The original cut of the documentary is more than three hours long and includes more discussions of violence committed against the interviewees, but Willis ultimately decided the film couldn’t be about every aspect of LGBT life in the Midwest or else it would be too lengthy.
“[Everyone interviewed] has had negative experiences here,” Willis said. “One lady who ended up dropping out of the documentary said the minute [former President Donald] Trump was elected, it was like a green light for harassment. People’s experiences changed after [the 2016 election]; homophobes became empowered to act.”
There’s still a long way to go to changing personal perceptions of the LGBT community in rural areas like South Dakota. Willis said every legislative session, the state Legislature comes out with a multitude of “hate bills” targeting LGBT rights.
“Every year there’s some kind of anti-trans bill, and it’s always the same legislators, like Phil Jensen and Fred Deutsch who bring them, and the bills always get thrown out… from January to March, every year. It’s exhausting, it’s just like talking to a wall,” she said.
The documentary features some of these legal battles, citing the 2014 South Dakota Senate Bill 128. In the documentary, Rapid City attorney David Patten called SB 128, which if approved would have allowed discrimination based on sexual identity in the state, a “basic misunderstanding of eighth-grade civics.”
Jensen, who now serves in the state House of Representatives, was the prime sponsor of SB 128.
“Every year [LGBT people] have to get people to understand their humanity. It’s horrible,” Willis said.
Willis hopes that, maybe, her documentary could be the start of a perception change in South Dakota. The response so far has been “terrific” and the film has been picked up at public television stations all across the country.
“I’m glad it’s out there and people are seeing it. The whole goal was to educate, and the more people who see it, the better,” she said.
“Out in Rural America” will be airing on South Dakota Public Broadcasting on June 27 at 2 p.m. Central. The documentary can also be found on YouTube.