Outdoor city, school facilities reopening for public use in Rapid City
Sioux Park Stadium 20200424

Sioux Park Stadium is among the Rapid City Parks & Recreation department facilities that are reopening this week.

 Jeff Easton

The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department and Rapid City Area Schools are reopening outdoor facilities closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the city.

Today, Rapid City Area Schools will reopen Sioux Park Stadium and the Sioux Park and Noordermeer soccer fields to the public.

By the weekend, the city plans to reopen outdoor tennis, basketball and volleyball courts along with the skateboard park on New York Street. Leased outdoor facilities such as the baseball fields will be open next week. Lessees must submit a COVID-19 action plan to City Parks for review and approval.

City and school district officials want the public to observe CDC social distancing protocols, including guidelines against large gatherings of participants.

School and park playgrounds will remain closed to the public as are restroom facilities in the city's parks system. Numerous portable toilet facilities have been placed along the bike path and at various park facilities.

In addition, Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena will remain closed. A decision on the opening of the city's pools is expected later in May.

