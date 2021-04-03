Outdoors industry harvests millions of dollars from Black Hills National Forest

“The biggest growth is in outdoor adventure. There’s really becoming a big business for tourism in the Black Hills,” he said.

The open access on public land is what is so appealing and makes recreational opportunities in the Black Hills so successful, said Tom Horan, board president of the Black Hills Runners Club. Recreation in the Hills is not just for tourists, they are “quite a resource” for local runners. There are a myriad of single- and dual-track trails in the woods that are well-maintained and good for running, as well as more rugged trails such as the Centennial Trail.

The runners club typically hosts six to eight races a year as well as the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving, which can attract up to 1,500 people. The funds they raise from race fees go toward the club’s savings, as well as donations to running-related places like Hansen-Larson Memorial Park, the Hill City track, and Raider Park, as well as organizations like Black Hills Trails that perform maintenance on trails.

Christian Seeley of the Black Hills Mountain Biking Association, which focuses on mountain bike advocacy as well as trail health, said there is “something very special” about biking the Black Hills.