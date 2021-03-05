Over 30% of state has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, DOH says

However, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is using its federally allocated doses to vaccinate teachers as well — the next priority population in Group 1D. According to the state health department, pharmacies participating in the federal program are now vaccinating pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers, teachers and staff at child-care centers and family child-care providers, as well as Head Start and Early Head start teachers and staff.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, along with Indian Health Services and the Veterans Affairs medical centers, receive vaccine allocations from the federal government and are not included in the health department’s data for doses administered or people administered a vaccination. Those entities are included in the percentage of the state population that has been vaccinated, though. The participating pharmacies in the state received 2,200 Johnson and Johnson vaccines this week.

During its initial rollout in South Dakota, the retail pharmacy program had no existing locations in the West River area. Now, there are two participating locations in Rapid City — the Walmart pharmacy at 1200 N. Lacrosse St. and the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 1304 Mount Rushmore Road. In Belle Fourche, the Prairie Hills Pharmacy located at 319 Summit St. is also now participating in the federal program.

