Over 30% of state has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, DOH says

More than 30% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, according to data from the South Dakota Department of Health. Twenty percent of the population has completed the two-dose series.
South Dakota is currently vaccinating citizens in Priority Group 1D, which is scheduled to continue through the end of March. Group 1D is by far the largest priority group population with around 265,000 people.
The Johnson and Johnson one-dose COVID vaccine was approved last Friday by the Food and Drug Administration, and an emergency use authorization for the vaccine was also approved. Initially, the state was allocated 7,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine, according to DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli. Next week’s allocation is yet to be determined.
In Rapid City, Monument Health received 1,900 doses for the week. Spokesman Dan Daly said Monument has administered doses to a limited group of people, but wider use will begin in clinics on Monday.
South Dakota has been allocated 10,530 Pfizer doses and 8,300 Moderna doses for next week, Bucheli told the Journal.
The state allocations are currently being used by South Dakota’s health care systems to vaccinate those in group 1D who are 65 years old or older, high-risk patients, residents in congregate settings like nursing homes or assisted living facilities, and those under 65 with underlying medical conditions.
However, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is using its federally allocated doses to vaccinate teachers as well — the next priority population in Group 1D. According to the state health department, pharmacies participating in the federal program are now vaccinating pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers, teachers and staff at child-care centers and family child-care providers, as well as Head Start and Early Head start teachers and staff.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, along with Indian Health Services and the Veterans Affairs medical centers, receive vaccine allocations from the federal government and are not included in the health department’s data for doses administered or people administered a vaccination. Those entities are included in the percentage of the state population that has been vaccinated, though. The participating pharmacies in the state received 2,200 Johnson and Johnson vaccines this week.
During its initial rollout in South Dakota, the retail pharmacy program had no existing locations in the West River area. Now, there are two participating locations in Rapid City — the Walmart pharmacy at 1200 N. Lacrosse St. and the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 1304 Mount Rushmore Road. In Belle Fourche, the Prairie Hills Pharmacy located at 319 Summit St. is also now participating in the federal program.
“Vaccine rollout in South Dakota is going smoothly, and we are always monitoring to ensure appropriate coverage throughout the state is available — we are pleased with vaccine rollout status,” Bucheli said Friday. “Working with our Phase 1 vaccinator partners and now over 50 federal retail pharmacy locations, we are getting shots in arms promptly and efficiently. South Dakota remains a top state in vaccination efforts nationwide.”
In a press conference held in the state capitol on Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem said she was proud of the health department and the Phase 1 vaccinators for their work and said South Dakota is in the top three states in the nation for vaccine distribution.
“What we’re doing today to protect the public is incredible,” Noem said.
Monument Health is one of five health care organizations partnering with the DOH to distribute the state’s allocation of vaccines. Monument is in charge of distributing vaccines to most West River counties and has 15 hospitals and clinics, both Monument-operated and independent, throughout the region that can administer a COVID vaccine. To register for a vaccine through Monument, sign up here: https://vaccineregister.monument.health/.
Daly encouraged people to sign up, saying Monument is moving through the phases quickly.
"We have been able offer vaccinations in rural clinics such as Belle Fourche and Buffalo through careful scheduling and planning. For instance, the Belle Fourche clinic offers vaccinations two days a week. The addition of J&J vaccine will give us more flexibility in serving our rural residents," Daly said Friday.
Still, despite Pennington County being the second-highest in the state for vaccines administered at 29,122 doses and 18,524 people, it still lags far behind Minnehaha County, where 64,353 doses have been administered to 40,177 people.
Elsewhere in the Black Hills region, Meade County has administered 4,785 doses among 3,221 people; Butte County has administered 1,702 doses among 1,206 people, Lawrence County has administered 6,357 doses among 4,374 people, and Custer County has administered 2,169 doses among 1,508 people.
These numbers do not reflect the number of doses given by the IHS, the VA, or the pharmacy program, only those administered through Monument Health. IHS’ Great Plains Tribal Epidemiology Center in Rapid City has administered 40,625 doses thus far.
To view a list of vaccine providers by county and to sign up for a vaccine appointment at a clinic, hospital, or pharmacy closest to you, visit https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Vaccine/ProviderMap/default.aspx. To determine what priority group you fall into, visit https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx.