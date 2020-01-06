Overcoming obstacles: Stevens wrestler making a difference

Coach Travis King said Mason Matthew may not be the best wrestler to come through Rapid City Stevens' storied wrestling program, but he will probably graduate with the best record.
"He'll go down as the only undefeated Raider wrestler in 52 years," King said.
Matthew is a junior this year. As a Special Olympic athlete with Down Syndrome, he is a big part of the Raiders' program. He was on the podium with the state champion Stevens squad last spring and he is also the Raider wrestler who gets the most support from his teammates during and after a victory.
King wrestled at South Dakota State University after graduating from Stevens and wrestled throughout college.
"I was blessed to be one of the guys who wrestled after high school and learned a lot about the sport that I get to give back now," King said. "It was nice to have your shoes laced up the last possible day as an amateur."
King — in his fifth year as the Stevens head coach — coached the middle school program since 1998 and encouraged Mason to sign up as a wrestler and manager so he could be part of something beyond his classroom family at Southwest.
"I was a good friend and co-worker with Mason's father," King said. Both men are anesthetists. "Tim was part of a successful Sturgis wrestling family in the '80s and early '90s."
Tim Matthew said he and his family knew Coach King well and he was excited for Mason to wrestle for him.
"Mason loves being involved in anything," Mason's father said. "He loves Anita DaSilva, his special needs teacher, but he truly enjoys his inclusive classes where he goes to classes with everyone."
Matthew said he and his family — his wife Shannon and daughter Kaitlynn — appreciate how accepting and supportive the Stevens High School students and faculty have been for Mason.
As good as the Stevens community has been for Mason, Tim believes Mason is good for the team as well.
"They get to see his capabilities," Matthew said. "They see what people are capable of. His infectious smile and laughter are an encouragement to everyone."
Matthew said watching his son wrestle brings him a lot of joy. But it isn't just the competition, he enjoys watching Mason interact with the team.
"I love to see the joy in his eyes when he wins and comes off the mat and jumps into Coach King's arms and gets high fives from his team," Tim said.
From working with his dad and the other wrestlers in practice, Mason's skills have improved every year. He even works in drills with the team's other light-weight wrestlers now. King said coaching Mason is rewarding because he is learning the same lessons wrestling teaches every athlete who participates.
"I didn't see it as much when I was a Raider, but today I see that I provide the hardest job in Rapid City for 100 days," Kind said. "If in those 100 days you learn to be accountable and give something to make your team successful, that's an important lesson. At the end of the season, a kid with no wins has learned the same skills and values as the kid who wins a state championship."
Mason also runs cross country, participates in track and field, and also enjoys snow skiing, snowboarding and wake boarding. In his time away from school and sports, Mason works at Pizza Ranch.
He also loves to hunt for deer with his father. Tim said with help from his teacher this year, Mason was able to pass the Game, Fish & Parks tests and get his own hunting license.
"Mason is a joy to know" Tim said. "He has made my wife, me and our daughter better people."
King said Mason has been a big part of the Raider wrestling program the past few years.
"Providing that opportunity has been a blessing in itself," King said. "We all struggle at times in here and Mason brings in one of the upbeat, positive mannerisms and he is always ready to wrestle. I'm not sure our team would be what it is without him. Now, he is a three-time letter winner and a state champion. He has the jacket with a patch on the sleeve just like all of the other team members."