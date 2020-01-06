Overcoming obstacles: Stevens wrestler making a difference

"I didn't see it as much when I was a Raider, but today I see that I provide the hardest job in Rapid City for 100 days," Kind said. "If in those 100 days you learn to be accountable and give something to make your team successful, that's an important lesson. At the end of the season, a kid with no wins has learned the same skills and values as the kid who wins a state championship."

Mason also runs cross country, participates in track and field, and also enjoys snow skiing, snowboarding and wake boarding. In his time away from school and sports, Mason works at Pizza Ranch.

He also loves to hunt for deer with his father. Tim said with help from his teacher this year, Mason was able to pass the Game, Fish & Parks tests and get his own hunting license.

"Mason is a joy to know" Tim said. "He has made my wife, me and our daughter better people."

King said Mason has been a big part of the Raider wrestling program the past few years.

"Providing that opportunity has been a blessing in itself," King said. "We all struggle at times in here and Mason brings in one of the upbeat, positive mannerisms and he is always ready to wrestle. I'm not sure our team would be what it is without him. Now, he is a three-time letter winner and a state champion. He has the jacket with a patch on the sleeve just like all of the other team members."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0