Overturf announces plans to seek Ward One seat

Robert Overturf recently announced his candidacy for Ward 1 Alderman on the Rapid City Council.

Overturf is a retired state Division Criminal Investigation Special Agent and Chief Investigator for the Federal Public Defender in the Districts of South Dakota and North Dakota.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science (public administration) and criminal justice from the University of South Dakota and has completed a Certificate in Graduate Studies in Public Health, also from USD.

Overturf has previously been elected to serve on the South Dakota Retirement System Board of Trustees and served as the Executive Director of the SD Pharmacists Association. He is a past board member of the Red Cross for Western SD. He and his wife Bonita have three children, all residing and working in Rapid City.

Overturf hopes to use his background and experience to move Rapid City forward with a common sense, civil, and collaborative approach.

Rapid City continues to grow as a beautiful, safe, and economically attractive community. He would like to be a part of that vision for the future, while also serving as a responsible steward of public funds.

