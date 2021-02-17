Oyate Health Center to begin vaccinating tribal members who are 18 and older

The Oyate Health Center in Rapid City is beginning to vaccinate tribal members who are as young as 18 and do not have pre-existing conditions

“We don’t want to get stuck (and the vaccines) expire or we can’t use them or don’t use them,” Brandon Ecoffey, communications director for Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, said Wednesday. “If we have them here, we want to get them into the community effectively and tap down the threat of COVID.”

Oyate hopes to administer 1,500 vaccinations by the end of the month. Ecoffey said he did not know how many have been administered so far. The health center receives its vaccine from the federal government.

The health center is now moving to Phase 2, which is for those who are 18 years or older and not included in Phase 1.

Phase 1 was split into three sub-phases — Phase 1A included health care personnel and long-term residents; Phase 1B includes those 75 and older, fluent Lakota language speakers and critical workers; Phase 1C are those 65 to 74, those 18 to 64 with high-risk conditions and essential workers.