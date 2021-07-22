Painting of Gov. Noem to be auctioned off during rally at Buffalo Chip's Legends Ride

Gov. Kristi Noem will be the special guest at the Buffalo Chip's Legends Ride on Monday, Aug. 9, at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The Legends Ride, which raises money for local charities, will begin at the Franklin Hotel in Deadwood and finish at the Buffalo Chip near Sturgis.

Noem joins the Legends Ride lineup of professional racers of V-Twin baggers from the Bagger Racing League, super bowl champion Earl Dotson, “Counting Cars’” Horny Mike, motorbike artist Darren McKeag, musician and actor Sean McNabb, Ironman world champion Carlos Moleda and artist David Uhl.

Uhl’s painting titled “True Grit,” which features Noem on her horse during Custer State Park’s annual Buffalo Roundup, will be up for auction at the event. Proceeds will go to Treasured Lives, an anti-trafficking non-profit organization that provides advocacy, education, crisis care and peer mentoring, according to a news release.

“To have Governor Noem joining the Legends Ride and helping us raise money for worthy causes is a true honor,” Buffalo Chip president and CEO Rod Woodruff said in the news release.