Former vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, in her trademark black-framed glasses, teased up black hair and star-spangled cowboy boots, posed for photographs in the back of a Deadwood casino when a passerby questioned, “Who is that?”
“That’s Sarah Palin, man!” said bearded Christopher Blanchard, who’d traveled from Garnet, North Carolina, for the Sturgis rally. He wore a “Keep America Great” T-shirt.
“If I knew she was that good looking, I would’ve voted for her,” Blanchard's friend said.
"Heck, she was my favorite one on the ticket that year," Blanchard replied.
Monday was celebrity day at the rally, as the special guest riders — including race car driver Rusty Wallace, actor Tom Berenger, and race truck driver Walker Evans — congregated in the Silverado-Franklin Hotel in downtown Deadwood before the afternoon's annual charity-benefiting Legends Ride, a 50-mile excursion culminating at the Buffalo Chip.
Event organizers last week touted Palin as someone who has a "love for this country and respect for the Second Amendment," but she (and other guests) mostly sidestepped partisan politics Monday.
"Thank God!" Palin exclaimed in her folksy air when told the press conference wouldn't delve into political issues.
"It's all about common sense," said Palin, who would drive a Polaris Slingshot, seated next to Evans' wife. "It's just like the bumper sticker on my dad's truck: 'I'm not a Republican. I'm not a Democrat. I'm an American, and I was pissed off, so I made a difference.'"
One member of a renewable energy group sponsoring the event tried pegging Palin and Wallace on whether they support ethanol.
"In the Indianapolis 500, they're 100 percent ethanol and running 245 miles per hour," said Wallace, who used to be a spokesman for the ethanol industry. "Ethanol is just an incredible fuel."
When the question turned to Palin, the former governor of a big petroleum state, she diplomatically veered, adding, "Decision-makers, whatever they're doing, whether they're legalizing it, illegalizing it, whatever they're doing (about) making laws in regards to ethanol and our standards need to listen to guys like Rusty (Wallace)."
It was actor Berenger who made a minor faux pas, confusing the states.
"I think it (ethanol) is pretty good for the farmers," he said, "But I don't know if North Dakota grows it (corn)."
Mostly, from the guests it was a message of Americana bonhomie. Actor Zon McClaron, star of television shows such as "Longmire," "Westworld" and "Fargo," noted his Lakota heritage when he spoke of driving a motorcycle through the Black Hills, what he called Paha Sapa.
"I think we just need respect for (Native American) culture and all cultures, including what Sarah (Palin) said. We need to respect each other politically, too."
Asked about recent protests on Standing Rock against pipelines carrying petroleum and the impending defiance by many Lakota tribes against construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, McClaron stepped away from the group and spoke quietly to the Journal near the doorway.
"You know, private property is private property. I understand that. Without private property, there are no individual rights," McClaron said. "But, some of our land up there was Lakota land. And it's still Lakota land. And I'm against more land being taken away."
McClaron said his mother, who worked at a rehab medical center on the Rosebud for many years, has recently moved to Omaha. He said he likes to keep his political beliefs to himself but that he is buoyed by the movement toward clean energies.
"It might not happen in my lifetime," he said, "But it's coming."
But mostly on Monday, the conversations focused on the Legends Ride, a charity which has raised money for many Black Hills organizations, including the Special Olympics. The biggest political question may have been what each celebrity was driving.
"A Polaris Slingshot," Palin answered.
"A custom motorcycle," said Wallace.
"A big, loud Harley," said Evans.
"An Indian," said McClaron loudly to laughter.
Just after 3 p.m., the motorcyclists roared their engines, including Sarah's husband, Todd, who was spotted chewing gum and riding solo on a Harley. Then, after receiving clearance from a police escort, the participants of the Legends Ride departed from Deadwood's cobblestone downtown, running south on Highway 385 past crowds lining the street.
The former vice presidential candidate drove toward the front of the pack in a Bat Car-like mobile, wearing black gloves, no helmet, and a smile on her face, blending in with the rest of the gang on an overcast afternoon.