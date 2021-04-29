Pandemic led to less traffic in 2020, city reports

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could be seen on the streets of Rapid City, according to a recently released traffic survey.
“We expected to see the counts go down with people working from home,” city long-range planner Kelly Brennan said. “They make sense with what’s going on.”
Brennan said traffic counts are typically done beginning in March and through October. For 2020, it was done from May to October. She said the city doesn't do traffic counts during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally or the Central States Fair.
In 2020, Main Street west from Jackson Boulevard to Cross Street saw 35,372 vehicles — the highest count in Rapid City.
Cross Street is between Fischer Home Galleries and Dunn Brothers Coffee. Main Street west from Cross Street to West Street, west of Halley Park, saw 33,021 vehicles.
In 2019, Main Street west from Jackson Boulevard to Cross Street saw 40,654 vehicles, and Main Street west from Cross Street to West Street saw 33,717.
Overall, four roads saw traffic counts of over 30,000 vehicles. In addition to both Main Street locations, Interstate-90 from Interstate-190 to Haines Avenue saw 32,124 vehicles and Cambell Street east from Omaha Street to East North Street saw 30,350 vehicles.
In 2019, I-90 from I-190 to Haines Avenue saw 38,835 vehicles and Cambell Street East saw 27,883 vehicles.
The city reported 21 locations saw over 20,000 vehicles in 2020 during the count.
Brennan said about 20 count stations done in March and April were recounted due to the pandemic.
“Our traffic engineers, because we were shut down, decided to just recount those stations,” she said. “We disregarded those numbers and started over in May.”
She said she compared the numbers collected in March and April with the ones collected in May and didn’t see a big difference.
The annual counts are used by the city to help determine potential commercial locations and where to add turn lanes and crosswalks, for example.
The Rapid City Council will hear the traffic count report at its Monday night council meeting.
