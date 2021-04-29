 Skip to main content
Pandemic led to less traffic in 2020, city reports
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could be seen on the streets of Rapid City, according to a recently released traffic survey.

“We expected to see the counts go down with people working from home,” city long-range planner Kelly Brennan said. “They make sense with what’s going on.”

Brennan said traffic counts are typically done beginning in March and through October. For 2020, it was done from May to October. She said the city doesn't do traffic counts during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally or the Central States Fair.

In 2020, Main Street west from Jackson Boulevard to Cross Street saw 35,372 vehicles — the highest count in Rapid City. 

Cross Street is between Fischer Home Galleries and Dunn Brothers Coffee. Main Street west from Cross Street to West Street, west of Halley Park, saw 33,021 vehicles.

In 2019, Main Street west from Jackson Boulevard to Cross Street saw 40,654 vehicles, and Main Street west from Cross Street to West Street saw 33,717.

Overall, four roads saw traffic counts of over 30,000 vehicles. In addition to both Main Street locations, Interstate-90 from Interstate-190 to Haines Avenue saw 32,124 vehicles and Cambell Street east from Omaha Street to East North Street saw 30,350 vehicles.

In 2019, I-90 from I-190 to Haines Avenue saw 38,835 vehicles and Cambell Street East saw 27,883 vehicles.

The city reported 21 locations saw over 20,000 vehicles in 2020 during the count.

Brennan said about 20 count stations done in March and April were recounted due to the pandemic.

“Our traffic engineers, because we were shut down, decided to just recount those stations,” she said. “We disregarded those numbers and started over in May.”

She said she compared the numbers collected in March and April with the ones collected in May and didn’t see a big difference.

The annual counts are used by the city to help determine potential commercial locations and where to add turn lanes and crosswalks, for example.

The Rapid City Council will hear the traffic count report at its Monday night council meeting.

Download PDF 2020 Rapid City Traffic Count

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

Top 10 high-volume traffic roads

Name of road 2019 traffic volume 2020 traffic volume 
 Main Street (west) from Jackson Blvd to Cross St 40,654 35,372
 Main Street (west) from Cross St to West St 33,71733,021 
 I-90 from I-190 to Haines Ave 38,835 32,124
Cambell Street (east) from Omaha St to East North St 27,883 30,350
 I-90 from Elk Vale Rd to the East City Limit 30,002 26,643
Omaha Street fro West Blvd to Mt. Rushmore Rd 30,146 24,406
 Omaha Street from Mt. Rushmore Rd to Fifth St 28,629 24,406
East North Street from Cambell St to Anamosa St  24,904 23,585
Mt. Rushmore Road from St. Patrick St to St. Joseph St  24,349 23,576
Mt. Rushmore Road from Cathedral to St. Patrick St  24,235 23,478
