Pandemic led to less traffic in 2020, city reports

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could be seen on the streets of Rapid City, according to a recently released traffic survey.

“We expected to see the counts go down with people working from home,” city long-range planner Kelly Brennan said. “They make sense with what’s going on.”

Brennan said traffic counts are typically done beginning in March and through October. For 2020, it was done from May to October. She said the city doesn't do traffic counts during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally or the Central States Fair.

In 2020, Main Street west from Jackson Boulevard to Cross Street saw 35,372 vehicles — the highest count in Rapid City.

Cross Street is between Fischer Home Galleries and Dunn Brothers Coffee. Main Street west from Cross Street to West Street, west of Halley Park, saw 33,021 vehicles.

In 2019, Main Street west from Jackson Boulevard to Cross Street saw 40,654 vehicles, and Main Street west from Cross Street to West Street saw 33,717.