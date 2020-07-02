Pandemic threatens fragile rural health-care system in South Dakota

Editor’s note: This article is the second of three parts of a special report by South Dakota News Watch.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has not led to mass infections in South Dakota’s small towns, the drop-off in activity and billable services has put more stress on the fragile financial state of many rural clinics, small hospitals and dental offices.
The losses from the pandemic could curtail the hiring of health-care workers, slow plans to expand services, and further restrict access to health care for hundreds of thousands of state residents.
“Do I think rural health care is at risk? Absolutely,” said Thomas Worsley, president of Spearfish Hospital and Hills Markets for Monument Health, the largest medical system in West River with its flagship hospital in Rapid City and smaller facilities in Hot Springs, Custer, Sturgis, Lead-Deadwood, Wall and Buffalo, among others. “It’s always going to be at risk because it’s not a profitable endeavor or something that is going to attract big dollars, but it’s something that fills a real need in these rural communities.”
Worsley, who also serves on the Future of Rural Health Task Force within the American Hospital Association, said the challenge for rural health-care providers and hospital groups is to maintain the highest level of care possible while also protecting the financial viability of the health-care system.
“If you polled all these rural health-care CEOs [on the task force], I think they all feel like they’re fighting for their lives on a daily and yearly basis,” he said.
Horizon Health Care, a rural health provider with more than two dozen medical and dental clinics in South Dakota, saw its revenue fall by roughly half in the weeks after the pandemic hit and patients began staying home, according to Wade Erickson, chief financial and operations officer.
By early June, patient activity and revenues had returned to about 90% of normal, Erickson said, and the group benefited from receiving about $3 million in emergency aid from the federal CARES Act pandemic bailout fund.
The aid and bounce back in procedures have been critical to Horizon, based in Howard, but especially to its patients in rural communities who are never turned away because of ability to pay, Erickson said. About a third of Horizon’s funding comes from the federal government and about 20% of its patients are uninsured.
During the pandemic, urban medical centers in South Dakota lost hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue due to a lack of elective surgeries and routine and preventive care. Though federal emergency funding has helped counter those losses, some staff was laid off.
Because they already had small staffs, most rural clinics were unable to cut positions or reduce services though those providers aren’t sure what the future holds as billing cycles close and revenue reductions become fully clear.
“Imagine running an operation that is mostly staff salaries and your revenue is cut in half or by a third, and you still have to try to make that work,” said Shelly Ten Napel, CEO of the Community Healthcare Association of the Dakotas.
Before and during the pandemic, Ten Napel has lobbied for greater state and federal support for community hospitals and clinics.
“Without help, we would not make it through this, or we would just make it and it would be such a different picture of [which] community’s providers can afford to be in,” she said.
Ten Napel said elected officials, policymakers and the public must think deeply about the need for rural health care and find ways to continue to support providers who serve small communities.
“It’s kind of mind-blowing when you see your revenue crater,” she said. “We as a community need to figure out what services we think are important and figure out a way to support that.”
Ten Napel and others say that if rural health care is allowed to diminish, small towns in South Dakota and across the country may falter or even cease to exist.
“We talk about the life of a town and a community and we’ve all seen different exoduses from Main Street, but once you get down to losing your health care, your school, your grocery store, a few of those core entities, at what point does a community become non-viable?”
Rural clinics and hospitals in medium-size cities are a critical part of the health-care spectrum in rural America, providing basic care in small towns and more advanced diagnostics and treatment in the larger communities, he said.
Monument clinics in towns like Buffalo, Belle Fourche, Hill City, Hot Springs and Wall are able to provide rural residents with routine care but also foster strong relationships between provider and patient that allow for diagnosis and treatment of more serious issues.
In rural clinics, nurse practitioners or physician’s assistants are able to provide basic care and can also save lives by referring patients to more well-equipped facilities when the need arises.
Rural providers also may perform a variety of functions in the same community, Worsley said. A small-town physician or provider may manage an emergency room, treat patients as a family doctor and also oversee care at a nursing home, for example.
Worsley said small clinics are critical components of what a rural community needs to retain population, attract new residents and establish a healthy economy.
“Any kind of a business that wants to be located in a small community, they’re always going to look at what access to health care do employees have,” he said. “Education, public safety, there’s a very short list of things people want to look at when considering a move to small communities, and health care is right there at the top.”
Small-town health care in rural areas across the country is supported by the federal Critical Access Hospital program, which provides targeted funding through a federal Medicare reimbursement program for small regional hospitals with 25 or fewer beds.
Bryan Breitling is the regional administrator at Hand County Memorial Hospital in Miller, a critical-access hospital that is part of the Avera Health system. Breitling said critical-access facilities were better-positioned to withstand the revenue drop associated with the pandemic than urban medical centers.
“COVID-19 is going to have less of an impact on critical-access hospitals [than] it will have on our more urban counterparts,” he said. “We do have a cost-based reimbursement mechanism in there from Medicare … and so, from that standpoint, we’re going to largely be protected.”
Yet despite those protections, the 38 critical-access hospitals in South Dakota — including facilities in Armour, Burke, De Smet, Eureka, Freeman, Mobridge, Parkston, Philip, Viborg, Webster and Winner — have also taken a financial hit, Breitling said.
“The revenues have taken a dive, clearly. So, anyone who presents through the emergency room who has a broken arm or a heart attack, those types of patients are still being seen and being cared for,” he said. “It’s the patients that used to come in for routine physicals, for screenings, all of those traditional regular health-related issues. Those have essentially ended for the last two months and so we’re in the process of restarting those again, and that’s where a lot of that revenue issue is.”
The drop in people seeking medical treatment during the pandemic may have unexpected consequences, including among patients who miss an annual physical and could be exposed to greater danger from slow-developing illnesses such as skin cancer.
Recruiting doctors, nurses and dentists to practice in towns of 2,000 people or fewer has been an ongoing challenge for health-care systems and rural hospitals.
Some practitioners seek higher pay, greater social options, easier access to housing, and the prestige of working in big-city hospitals.
Horizon Health Care is in almost constant need of qualified personnel and tries to highlight the benefits of living and working in a small community when pitching prospective employees, Erickson said.
“It is hard at times because a lot of times they see the money, and money talks, and we try to compete as best we can with salaries,” he said.
But Horizon has had success in attracting practitioners who either grew up in a small town or who see the value in providing a service that is critical to the community and in living in a safe, quiet community, Erickson said.
Federal programs that allow new practitioners to eliminate part or all of their student debt by agreeing to practice in underserved areas can also be a strong incentive.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an expansion of tele-health services.
Avera Health has been a national leader in providing tele-health, but the pandemic has sped up the transition to tele-health by smaller community health systems as well.
One problem providers have faced is that federal Medicare and Medicaid programs did not in many cases reimburse providers for tele-health appointments and care. During the pandemic, the CARES Act has expanded reimbursement of tele-health and provided $158 million in funding for providers to engage in tele-health and improve tele-health services. The Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas received about $450,000 in the latest round of payments on June 24 for computers and videoconferencing equipment to expand services
A roadblock to expanding rural health care in South Dakota has been the state’s refusal to expand Medicaid coverage as allowed by the Affordable Care Act. Lawmakers have not approved the eligibility expansion that would cover about 43,000 more people under Medicaid and enable the state to receive federal funding to support much of that care. The option to expand protection has been available for several years; it does not appear at this time that the state is moving toward expanding eligibility.
