Pandemic threatens fragile rural health-care system in South Dakota

“Imagine running an operation that is mostly staff salaries and your revenue is cut in half or by a third, and you still have to try to make that work,” said Shelly Ten Napel, CEO of the Community Healthcare Association of the Dakotas.

Before and during the pandemic, Ten Napel has lobbied for greater state and federal support for community hospitals and clinics.

“Without help, we would not make it through this, or we would just make it and it would be such a different picture of [which] community’s providers can afford to be in,” she said.

Ten Napel said elected officials, policymakers and the public must think deeply about the need for rural health care and find ways to continue to support providers who serve small communities.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing when you see your revenue crater,” she said. “We as a community need to figure out what services we think are important and figure out a way to support that.”

Ten Napel and others say that if rural health care is allowed to diminish, small towns in South Dakota and across the country may falter or even cease to exist.