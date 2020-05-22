Pandemic won't stop rally-goers from coming, Sturgis mayor says

In the Facebook video, Carstensen also discussed the changed structure to the city’s finances. He said the rally pays for itself and the city receives a return on investment that has allowed the reserve fund to grow into the millions, which gives the city some flexibility to work on projects like city parks or the water treatment facility, which is roughly an $18 million project, he said.

He said the city estimated the return on investment for the rally at $1.7 million.

Carstensen also said Sturgis received $2 million in loan forgiveness from the state.

“We’re certainly in a better position than we could’ve been in when this situation arose, but still it’s a daunting task to face a deficit of that number,” he said.

In a May 14 Facebook post that has since been taken down, the city discussed the financial impact of the rally and what could be done to make up for the loss in revenue, including an increase in property tax.

In the Facebook video from Thursday, Carstensen said the city has lowered the mill levy, a property tax, by 41% from its highest point.