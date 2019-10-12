This weekend’s festivities surrounding the 33rd annual Black Hills Powwow and the 5th annual Native American Day parade Saturday in Rapid City were both intergenerational celebrations of indigenous culture, enjoyed by several thousand people.
Although officials are still counting the number of participants, Black Hills Powwow Association President Stephen Yellow Hawk said Saturday was a great day for all who participated in the events.
“Just by visual count, it looks bigger than what it was last year, which is growth in the right direction to where we want to be,” Yellow Hawk said.
Saturday’s native-inspired events began with the parade at 10 a.m. through the streets of downtown Rapid City. The parade itself lasted almost a half hour, with people lining up on both sides of Main and St. Joseph streets.
Rapid City resident Jaime Fischer and her three young children — Jamison, Jentry and Jonah — bundled up in coats and hats to enjoy the parade Saturday near the corner of Fifth and Main streets.
“It is a little bit cold this morning, but we are happy to be here,” Fischer said. “I think we need to be out here to show our support to our native community. There have been so many years of hard feelings. I’m glad we are starting to rebuild those relationships. Plus, who doesn’t love a parade?”
As the bright and colorful parade entries made their way through downtown, another vibrant celebration of native culture was gearing up for the biggest day of the powwow at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Fine Art Expo inside LaCroix Hall at the civic center was full of beautiful paintings and other works of native craftsmen. The stage inside LaCroix Hall was dedicated to the memory of missing and murdered indigenous women, children and two-spirited individuals. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society of the Black Hills installed a backdrop on the fine arts stage, made of red dresses and film as a remembrance to those lost.
During a Saturday afternoon performance in LaCroix Hall, Ashley Settle from Tahlequah, Okla. said she was moved by the display and the powwow in Don Barnett Arena.
“This is my first time at this powwow and I am really impressed by what I see,” Settle said. “As a member of the Cherokee Nation, seeing all of these native tribes come together is wonderful. It is a blessing to see our culture continue.”
Saturday afternoon’s powwow session started with a moving salute to indigenous veterans with a special grand entry especially for those men and women who served in the armed forces. Following the tribute, the main dancer grand entry began with hundreds of native men and women of all ages dressed in their finest regalia.
“I think this is a beautiful and awesome piece of reward for all the hard work that we have put in for planning and making sure this event is possible,” Yellow Hawk said. “I’m so thankful for the community here in the Rapid City and Black Hills area — the businesses, corporations, individuals and the wonderful people who have taken the time to volunteer and make sponsorships.
“These good wishes help us have an awesome weekend and we have some of the world’s best dancers and singers here. There are champions here with us that are competing for the over $100,000 in prize money. It makes me feel good to see all the smiling faces and everyone having a good time.”
The Black Hills Powwow continues Sunday through 10 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Doors open at 11 a.m. The announcement of the winners in the golden age, platinum age, juniors and teens categories will begin at noon.
From 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the final session of the Black Hills Powwow begins. At the end of the evening, the dance and singing contest winners will be announced.
For more information, visit www.blackhillspowwow.com.