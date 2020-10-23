Paranormal investigators keep open mind on energies, spirits, souls

Jo said sometimes souls will present themselves to her and she can communicate with them if they have intelligence. If it’s residual or historic energy, she said there will be no communication.

After setting up cameras and recorders throughout the bottom half of the museum, the investigators split into two groups, recorders and flashlights at the ready. Throughout the evening, they asked the room questions, waiting to see if spirits, souls or energies would present themselves either in a recording or through a tool that would indicate a presence.

When an investigation is over, the team will go back through their recordings and listen to hours of audio. They will later come back together and present their findings to each other, trying to narrow down on what’s paranormal, abnormal or completely normal.

Miller said the team found more than they expected.

“I would be remiss if I said there was no activity here at the Journey Museum,” he said. “There definitely is activity going on. I don’t think it’s going to harm anyone, but I do think there’s activity and I don’t think you have to be scared of it out here.”

The Journey Museum invited the investigators for its Black Hills Journey series, which started after the pandemic as a way to continue interest and education between the public and the museum. Part one of the Black Hills Journey: Ghost Journey video released Wednesday and part two released Friday. Both lead up to Mysteries in the Museum, which starts next Wednesday.

