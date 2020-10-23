Paranormal investigators keep open mind on energies, spirits, souls

Maurice “Mo” Miller sat on a stool in the dark on the second floor of the Journey Museum asking spirits or energies to present themselves.
“Can you come and say hello to us? We’re not here to frighten you, we’re just here to say hello,” he said.
A few seconds later and about eight minutes into waiting for something to enter the conversation, a grumble makes its way into the office from out in the hall.
“Uh, Dani, there’s a voice outside the door here. Like, for real.”
This is just another night for the Black Hills Paranormal Investigations, which was founded in 2007, although many of its members now joined in 2008 and after.
Miller is the team’s lead investigator. He’s joined by co-lead investigator and case manager Mark Shadley, psychic medium Dani Jo, and investigators LeAnn Harlan, Deb Sutton and Kayleigh Johnson.
The members are on the spectrum in belief in the supernatural, although the group doesn’t enter into any investigation trying to prove paranormal activity.
“It started out as kind of a hobby,” Shadley said. “The more and more I started to get involved in the investigations and the more I started to dig, it’s now kind of turned into a passion for me and a passion to actually try to learn what it is that’s going on. What is bumping in the night? Is it a ghost, is it a spirit, is it what people claim it to be?”
Shadley said he joined after retiring from the army. He said he had an experience while stationed in Germany that he was never able to shake.
Sutton said she had her first supernatural experience when she was 8 and saw ghost children. Later, she had a “really bad experience with something not so nice,” joined a group after doing her own investigation and joined Black Hills Paranormal Investigations in 2010.
Harlan said she joined after speaking with Miller, who would bring in electronic voice phenomenon recordings, or EVPs, and said she joined the team without being part of the investigations.
When she did start investigating, she started with the Adams House tours. The team leads groups of people on 90-minute investigative tours in October where people can use the organization’s equipment.
Harlan said she wants to be the all-in believer but that her skeptical side jumps in.
“I’m like a dog with a bone,” she said. “If there’s something on that recording that I think is something, I’m on it. I’ll argue until the dogs start howling.”
Shadley said the evidence the team finds using their equipment should speak for itself, like EVPs from digital audio recorders, a DVR system with infrared static cameras, a structured light sensor camera, paranormal music box or ovilus, which responds to environmental fluctuations and turns them into words.
For a small investigation location, like a house or trailer, the team will walk around the house with electro-magnetic field meters to find areas with moving electrically charged objects. Those readings will help the team decide where to place video cameras and recorders.
Jo also does a walkthrough with the team, people following behind with recorders and cameras.
When Jo entered the exhibits in the Journey Museum, she said she felt a lot of energy, so much so she almost had a panic attack and had to sit down.
“(It’s) very uncommon for me,” she said. “A lot of these exhibits, artifacts, things that are here, hold energy and those energies can still be felt for years and years to come. It definitely makes it heavy in here for me. It’s almost like walking through thick air, which feels like humidity for me.”
Jo said sometimes souls will present themselves to her and she can communicate with them if they have intelligence. If it’s residual or historic energy, she said there will be no communication.
After setting up cameras and recorders throughout the bottom half of the museum, the investigators split into two groups, recorders and flashlights at the ready. Throughout the evening, they asked the room questions, waiting to see if spirits, souls or energies would present themselves either in a recording or through a tool that would indicate a presence.
When an investigation is over, the team will go back through their recordings and listen to hours of audio. They will later come back together and present their findings to each other, trying to narrow down on what’s paranormal, abnormal or completely normal.
Miller said the team found more than they expected.
“I would be remiss if I said there was no activity here at the Journey Museum,” he said. “There definitely is activity going on. I don’t think it’s going to harm anyone, but I do think there’s activity and I don’t think you have to be scared of it out here.”
The Journey Museum invited the investigators for its Black Hills Journey series, which started after the pandemic as a way to continue interest and education between the public and the museum. Part one of the Black Hills Journey: Ghost Journey video released Wednesday and part two released Friday. Both lead up to Mysteries in the Museum, which starts next Wednesday.
