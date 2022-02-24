Parents allege student was assaulted, abused at Knollwood Elementary in lawsuit

Two parents are claiming in a federal lawsuit that their son was abused while attending classes in the Rapid City Area Schools District.

Dwayne Milne and Jaclynn Paul are suing Knollwood Elementary School staff, the district, the school board, Superintendent Lori Simon and the state Department of Education for $75,000. The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 17.

According to the lawsuit, Milne and Paul's then-8-year-old son, who is diagnosed with Autism Spectrium Disorder, ADHD, insomnia and restless leg syndrome, was assaulted and restrained on numerous occasions by Knollwood staff between September and October 2019.

The lawsuit states the couple transferred their son from the Douglas school district to Knollwood Elementary School when he was in third grade.

The lawsuit alleges the boy got off a bus on Sept. 4, 2019, and attempted to push past teachers to get into a classroom and then was "tackled, assaulted and restrained by use of a cradle and a seated kneeling cradle for 10 minutes."

The same day, the couple's son attempted to leave the school and four other staff members "assaulted and restrained him" for 22 minutes.

The lawsuit also alleges that staff secluded him for anywhere between 13 and 35 minutes in a de-escalation area referred to as "Hawaii," which is described as a corner of a classroom walled off by three five-foot-high dividers. When a child was there, students would leave the room, the door was shut and two staff members would monitor the student.

On Oct. 4 and 7, Milne and Paul claim they went to the school separately and saw their son crying on the floor of the de-escalation area. He was removed from the school Oct. 7.

Milne and Paul said in the lawsuit they filed a complaint with the state Department of Education, which later determined Knollwood violated IDEA on multiple grounds and failed to ensure the student receive an appropriate public education.

There are 10 counts listed in the complaint, including excessive use of force, discrimination in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, negligent hiring and training and more.

The Rapid City Area School District did not return a request for comment.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

