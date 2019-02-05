Try 1 month for 99¢

Officials will be in Rapid City this weekend during the Black Hills Sport Show & Outdoor Expo to encourage parents to register their kids in a child-identification program.

SDCHIP generates packages of various identifying items of children for parents or guardians. The information includes dental impressions, a DNA cheek swab, digital still photo, fingerprints and a video-image interview.

The South Dakota Child Identification Program is part of MASONICHIP, an initiative of the Masons of North America. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg calls it a comprehensive child-identification program designed to assist in the event that a child becomes missing.

The event is from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. 

