Officials will be in Rapid City this weekend during the Black Hills Sport Show & Outdoor Expo to encourage parents to register their kids in a child-identification program.
SDCHIP generates packages of various identifying items of children for parents or guardians. The information includes dental impressions, a DNA cheek swab, digital still photo, fingerprints and a video-image interview.
The South Dakota Child Identification Program is part of MASONICHIP, an initiative of the Masons of North America. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg calls it a comprehensive child-identification program designed to assist in the event that a child becomes missing.
The event is from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.