Parking crunch causing headaches for law enforcement, fines for rally-goers in Sturgis

STURGIS — Stephanie Bearnson of Phoenix, Ariz., could only shake her head as a pair of tow truck operators put the first of a half-dozen motorcycles on the hook for being illegally parked in front of a row of porta-potties in downtown Sturgis Sunday afternoon.

The motorcycle was one of 10 lined up in a neat row, leaving space for potty patrons, but still putting a crimp in two-way traffic on a section of Harley-Davidson Way just yards from bustling Main Street.

“It’s just sad,” Bearnson said. “All these guys are going to come out and wonder where their bikes are.”

Sturgis police officer Mike Bucholz began issuing $25 illegal parking citations as tow trucks from Plains Towing & Recovery and Olson Towing were dispatched to haul the bikes, one-by-one, to respective company impound lots.

One couple returned and quickly moved their bike before the citation was issued. Three other owners whose bikes had already been ticketed immediately ponied up the fine, all too happy, apparently to avoid additional towing and impound fees which can exceed a couple hundred dollars.

“It depends on the bike,” one of the tow truck operators said of the potential cost.

The heavy crush of motorcycle and four-wheeled traffic during the opening weekend of the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has led to a rash of illegal parking citations issued, according to Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater.

Officers wrote 43 citations on Saturday and were on pace for a similar or even higher number on Sunday.

“We’ve seen an influx of people in town and they’re parking wherever they feel, even in front of porta-potties, parking out in the middle of the street,” VanDewater said at a Sunday news briefing.

The only solution, he said, is ticket and tow.

“You can’t just leave them there. We have to remove the issue,” he said.

Since the rally officially began Friday, officers have ticketed and towed motorcycles parked in front of residential driveway approaches, and in fire lanes.

“The fire lanes couldn’t be signed more,” VanDewater said. “They’re parking right in front of the signs.”

Porta-potties, however, were not initially posted for no parking. But as bikes were being ticketed and towed Sunday, a city employee taped bright pink NO PARKING signs to the doors.

Bearnson said there were no signs when they pulled up earlier Sunday.

“Every time we park, we always look,” she said.

VanDewater said residents who attempt to barricade street parking by placing folding chairs, sawhorses, traffic cones or other items in the curb in front of their homes are doing so illegally and adding to the parking crunch.

One resident near downtown was even spraying water at anyone attempting to park in front of his house, he said.

City Public Works Director Rick Bush said long-term free parking is available on Woodland Drive across Bear Butte Creek north of the Community Center, in the City Park, and at Woodle Field.

“Our long-term parking is empty,” said Bush. “Nobody wants to walk a few blocks.”

VanDewater said the parking and traffic crunch is leading to an increase in impatient and reckless driving.

“They get growly, especially since most of these Harley’s are air-cooled. So when you’re sitting there, especially when it’s hot and you’re not moving much, these bikes can overheat pretty easily," he said.

VanDewater said other than the parking issue, and an uptick in misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia arrests, the rally has been quiet.

“Other than that, so far, we’re down,” he said.