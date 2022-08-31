Parking garage one step closer to maintenance

Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee approved Wednesday a $4 million inter-fund loan for the proposed parking garage maintenance on Fifth Street.

The committee approved a loan that would allow the Parking Lot and Area Fund to pay back the General Fund over a period of 10 years at most with a 3% interest. According to the agenda item, the loan would be paid back through operating revenues.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said this would allow the Parking Lot and Area Fund to keep its $2.6 million that could be used for future plans.

The proposed parking maintenance was introduced at Tuesday's Public Works Committee meeting. The project would include overall maintenance of the three-level garage including concrete repair, concrete sealant, crack and joint sealants, joint reinforcement, stair tower renovation and enclosure, plumbing and electrical improvements.

The enclosed stairwell would be well lit and transparent, as well as have an open top and bottom, Fisher said Tuesday.

The funding, as well as authorization to seek bids for the project, will appear on the City Council's agenda Tuesday.

The committee also approved two exclusive listing and agency agreements, and real estate relationship disclosures with Re/Max Advantage for the sale of two lots owned by the Rapid City Fire Department in the Owen Hibbard Subdivision. A third agreement was taken off of the agenda indefinitely due to a state Department of Transportation project.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson said lots are being sold to help fund other building projects that are more needed. He said they will go to the development of the property at the training site, and to expand and move the maintenance facility from Station 1. He said it will move to the Creek Drive property.

Culberson said depending on how much the lots sell for, funds could also be used for the indoor training facility and storage, which the department is "grossly in need of."

The committee also approved using $12,000 from undesignated cash to hire Oxford Economics/Tourism Economics for an economic impact study of The Monument on the regional economy.

The study would be in collaboration with Visit Rapid City, which is proposing the study, and The Monument. Both organizations are also contributing about $12,000, splitting the total $35,000 study between the three entities.

Visit Rapid City President/CEO Brook Kaufman said the study will help determine the value of The Monument to the community in terms of both quality of life and the visitor economy.

She said this study and The Monument could be a factor in establishing a possible sports commission that would help maintain success for youth sports.

All of the items will appear on the Rapid City Council's Sept. 6 agenda. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Rapid City Hall Council Chambers.