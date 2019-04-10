A new downtown parking permit program and the authorization for the installation of new parking meters passed Wednesday out of the city's Legal and Finance committee.
The two ordinances head now to city council for a first reading on April 15. A final vote is scheduled for May 6.
Members of the committee said the measures, which were passed by a unanimous vote, represented the first step toward making downtown parking profitable and equitable.
“It’s a plan. We’ve spent the money. Let’s go forth and at least give it a shot,” said Councilman Chad Lewis.
Rapid City will begin accepting online applications for parking permits as early as May, officials said. Only downtown residents and employees are eligible for monthly on-street permits, holders of which will be able to park on their block of choice for $30 a month with proof of residency.
The permit zones will be located on Main Street and St. Joseph streets from East Boulevard to 5th Street, on Kansas City Street from 1st Street to West Boulevard, on Quincy Street from 5th Street to West Boulevard as well as on parts of Mount Rushmore Road and 6th, 7th and Apolda Streets. Those blocks will still continue to function as two-hour parking zones for non-permit holders.
Day-parking passes for non-metered areas will also be available for $10. Construction permits, also daily, will allow for parking in all zones and metered locations at that same rate.
Parking in city lease lots will cost anywhere from $30 to $50 a month depending on the lot. City Finance Director Pauline Sumption said parking permits will be issued in June.
The 620 new parking meters that the city purchased in February for more than $700,000 could be installed at that same time along Main and St. Joseph streets between Fifth and Ninth streets, and along Sixth, Seventh and Ninth streets. Those blocks are currently used for three-hour parking.
An additional $2.5 million in revenue will be brought into the city by the meters over their first five years of use, Sumption said.
Meters will charge 25 cents for 15 minutes of time with a $1 minimum for card users and accept payments by coin, card and mobile app. They also feature buttons that grant 15 free minutes of time for quick shopping excursions.
Similar meters are used in downtown Sioux Falls and Deadwood.
The new regulations would do away with parking enforcement in hourly and leased spaces on Saturdays. The duration of weekday meter enforcement would also increase from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hours of Saturday meter enforcement would remain as is, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parking violations would be punishable by a citation of $25, up from the current $10 rate. Late fees of $10 would be tacked on after seven days, with an additional $15 fee added after 30, and all costs would be payable online. The current late fee window is only three days long.
"Right now, a lot of our revenue is based on penalizing somebody instead of the pay-to-play concept. And the $10, quite frankly, is not changing anyone's parking behaviors," Sumption said.
Sumption said that the privately conducted parking study the city commissioned found that Rapid City's parking citation fines were low compared to those of similarly sized cities. City Attorney Joel Landeen added that the current penalties would be too low to incentivize meter usage.
Fines would max out at $50, at which point they would be turned over to meter provider IPS Group for collection. No fine increases are proposed for parking near fire hydrants or fire stations.
The ordinances also reduce the number of outstanding tickets one needs to incur in order to have a wheel boot applied to their vehicle from five to three. Boots would also be applied when a balance is due to the city greater than $125, while the current threshold is at $100.
A seven-seat downtown parking board that would act in an advisory capacity to the city is also in the works. City Long Range Planner Sarah Hanzel said at least four of those seats would be reserved for stakeholders such as downtown residents, employees or business owners.
City officials said during a press conference after Wednesday's meeting that the new measures will hopefully curb abusive practices used to evade paying for parking like "the employee shuffle." The term refers to what they say is a tendency of downtown workers to move their cars to different hourly spaces throughout the business day.
"In principle there's agreement amongst the downtown business owners that the prime business spaces should be reserved for the customers. However in practice that is not a reality," Police Chief Karl Jegeris said.