Rapid City announced today the launch of a web portal where parking ticket fines can be paid online.
News of the launch came as workers from the IPS Group mounted new parking meters along Main Street. The San Diego-based company entered into a $700,000 deal with the city in February that will see 620 "smart meters" deployed along Main and St. Joseph streets between Fifth and Ninth streets.
Parking tickets are searchable through the new portal by citation number, license plate number and vehicle identification number, according to a city press release. Payments can be made with Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express cards, the site says.
Fines that go unpaid for longer than 30 days are turned over to IPS for collections.
Recent and outstanding parking tickets can be paid off through the portal, the release says. An estimated 12,000 parking tickets are currently unpaid and approximately 700 vehicles are at risk of receiving parking boots. Wheel clamps are placed on vehicles whose owners tally three outstanding tickets or who have amassed more than $125 in fines.
The launch of the portal is the latest step in the city's implementation of an overhauled parking management plan that the Rapid City Council adopted in May. That plan called for the creation of a new parking advisory board and an on-street parking permit program in addition to the installation of downtown parking meters. It also increased some parking fines.