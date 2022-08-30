Parks and Recreation, arts groups to receive budget increases

About $230,000 will be added to Mayor Steve Allender's proposed 2023 budget following a special Rapid City Council meeting Monday night.

The council voted 6-3 to add $200,000 to the Parks and Recreation Department's budget from sales tax revenue to aid in fighting increased vandalism in city parks and for development of newly acquired land. Council members Lance Lehmann, Laura Armstrong and Jesse Ham voted against the increase.

Finance Director Pauline Sumption said if the city can withstand or continue to see an almost 9% increase in 2022 over 2021, the $200,000 increase for Parks and Recreation will work.

The council also voted 7-1 with an abstention from Council member Pat Roseland to add $30,000 to the arts contingency fund using undesignated cash and add five line items for the Ranger Band, Minnilusa Historical Association, Choral Society, Symphony Society and the Municipal Band. Council member Ritchie Nordstrom voted against the increase.

Roseland said he abstained due to his role with the Minnilusa Historical Association board. Council member Bill Evans voted for the increase. He is a member of the municipal band.

According to the proposal, $3,000 will go to the Ranger Band, $4,000 to the Minnilusa Historical Association, $5,000 for the Choral Society, $7,000 to the Symphony Society and $11,000 to the Municipal Band.

Although Council member Pat Jones made the motion, Evans proposed the increase. He said the groups are statute-driven for funding.

During the meeting, a motion to include a sustainability coordinator that would have had a salary of $80,000 that included health benefits failed 5-4. The vote would have required a majority of the governing body, not the members present. Council member John Roberts was absent from the meeting.

The council also discussed the 11.75 increase in Public Works staff as well as the proposed salary increase for the mayor.

Evans said because the city fired a head engineer a few months ago, hiring two doesn't seem pertinent. The original proposal was for two project engineers, 0.75 full-time right-of-way specialist, one GIS analyst, two traffic signal technicians, three street maintenance operators and three equipment mechanics for Public Works.

Jones said that's a huge jump to make at once for the department. He said the sustainability is also concerning.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said the increase is purely for workload. He said the Capital Improvement Budget has increased and there are more projects to do.

"We need people to properly staff those projects to make sure that the infrastructure is constructed to our minimum standards," he said.

Evans also said he was the one who proposed the increase in salary for the mayor and believes what Allender makes now — $3,949.21 bi-weekly or about $102,679.46 — is below comparable salaries to other areas.

He said Billings' and Fargo's mayors make about what Allender makes, but they have several staff members assisting the mayors in those cities.

"It's my feeling that our mayor is trapped between jobs he'd like to do, in terms of keeping the pulse out there and the citizens and seeing what they're doing, and spending so much time doing these managerial things," Evans said. "I do think we are underpaying the mayor at this point."

Salamun said he could not support a raise for the mayor without more information and data. He said with the compensation study results set for December, they could add to the budget then.

With the approvals, the budget will include six additional Rapid City police officers, three new park maintenance workers and one park project manager/planner for Parks and Recreation; a chief accountant and grant writer for the Finance Office; and one new IT analyst and one new IT technician for the Information Technology department. It also includes a Chief of Staff for the Mayor's office and a new communications member.

The entire budget is about a 13.5% increase of the 2022 budget and would be about $219 million.

The council will vote on the budget during the Sept. 6 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Rapid City Hall.