The Custer County Sheriff's office reported four cars were damaged when part of a downtown building collapsed due to high winds in Custer Sunday.
At 7 p.m., Sunday the sheriff's office posted this alert on it's Facebook page.
"There has been a partial collapse of the siding at Flora’s, located in downtown Custer. Four unoccupied vehicles are underneath of the debris. No injuries reported at this time," the post stated. "Due to high winds and concerns of further blowing debris the roads in the area, including 6th Street, will be closed off until further notice."