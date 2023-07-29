Contractor crews will initiate another important piece in the ongoing Dinosaur Park Accessibility Improvements Project Monday when a bridge will be installed over a small ravine in the project area.

As part of the project, MAC Construction crews will use a large crane to set a bridge over the ravine. The bridge is part of the new accessible sidewalk to be used by the public as part of the overall improvements and renovations project.

“As part of the design to the project, the new accessible sidewalk was routed to go over a small ravine,” said City Parks Landscape Designer Melissa Petersen. “The bridge is being placed over the ravine to protect the existing vegetation and maintain the accessibility grade for the visiting public.”

MAC Construction officials indicate Skyline Drive will be closed for four to six hours Monday morning during the installation process. Work will start early Monday morning prior to the 8 a.m. opening of the Dinosaur Park Visitor Center. Visitors will have access to the Visitor Center from the south Skyline Drive entrance. A section of Skyline Drive will be closed to through traffic.

“The road needs to be closed to give the crane and crews room to operate and set the bridge into place,” Petersen said.

The $3.5 million Dinosaur Park Improvements Project began in late September and most of the project will be completed by the end of this year. Accessibility and safety improvements include constructing a new sidewalk to the top of the hill, hand railings, rebuilding the stairs and other improvements.