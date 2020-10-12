 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Part of West Main Street to be closed due to construction

Part of West Main Street to be closed due to construction

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
West Main Street

The eastbound driving lane of West Main Street will be closed between Mountain View Road and Gill Avenue beginning Tuesday.

 Courtesy Public Works

The east-bound driving lane of West Main Street will be closed between Mountain View Road and Gill Avenue starting Tuesday, according to a public service announcement.

Iron Horse Excavating will work on private utilities and should be completed by Oct. 23. The company is based in Rapid City and serves commercial and residential, site development, demolition, utilities, engineered fill and water main tappings.

Those with questions should contact the company at 605-355-0045.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News