Part of West Main Street to be closed due to construction

The east-bound driving lane of West Main Street will be closed between Mountain View Road and Gill Avenue starting Tuesday, according to a public service announcement.
Iron Horse Excavating will work on private utilities and should be completed by Oct. 23. The company is based in Rapid City and serves commercial and residential, site development, demolition, utilities, engineered fill and water main tappings.
Those with questions should contact the company at 605-355-0045.
