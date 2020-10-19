Parts of the Black Hills receive up to 14 inches of snow over the weekend

Winter weather made its return to the region over the weekend, dumping up to 14 inches of snow in the central Black Hills with additional significant snowfall possible towards the end of the week.

According to the Rapid City office of the National Weather Service, areas around Deerfield Reservoir received 14 inches of snow through Monday morning and significant amounts of snow fell from the central to southern Black Hills.

Custer reported 8-10 inches of accumulation, Hill City received 7.5 inches and Keystone recorded 5.5 inches. The snowfall tapered down as it moved south, where Hot Springs received 2-3.5 inches of snow.

In the northern Black Hills, portions of Deadwood recorded 5.5 inches, downtown Spearfish received 5 inches, and Spearfish Canyon and Whitewood both reported 4 inches of snow.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City reported between 2-4 inches of snow, with the western foothills receiving the higher amounts and tapering off on the east side of the city. Reporting stations near Box Elder, Piedmont and Sturgis each reported approximately 1 inch of snow through Monday.