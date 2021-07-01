Passages breaks ground on new women's transitional facility

Passages program graduate Katie Root thinks that the additional space and privacy that Passages Place provides will be an asset to the program.

“This facility is very necessary because I was in the house when it was totally full, and I mean we could hold hands when we sleep because the beds are so close,” Root said. “This is just going to be helpful to them to have their own space.”

Root credits her current sobriety to the support of the Passages Program. She said she was battling a meth addiction when her mother encouraged her to apply for the program.

In her time with Passages, Root said she gained support and learned skills to help her live independently and with integrity. Before the Passages program, Root said she focused on repercussions and the shame of her addiction.

“I was still living a life that was not true to who I was. I was doing everything to make everyone else happy and living in shame of the destruction of my addiction, so I was basing all my decisions and building my life upon what those around me, what would make them happy, because I just brought sadness to their lives for so long,” she said.