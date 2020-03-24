Passenger traffic down at Rapid City airport; air ambulance traffic up

There are many false rumors circulating about increased flights in and out of Rapid City Regional Airport, Executive Director Patrick Dame said Tuesday.

During a meeting of the Airport Board of Directors held via teleconference, Dame said the opposite is true for commercial flights.

“Yesterday (Monday), we had the majority of the flights canceled, and there are rumors going out there that we are continuing to market (flying to Rapid City). We canceled our marketing efforts two weeks ago as this has been approaching,” he said. “Right now there’s very few people who are actually getting on the airplanes. Airplanes are flying out of here mostly empty.”

Multiple flight cancellations are coming to the airport daily due to the coronavirus, Dame said. As such, the reduced air travel is impacting rental car companies, the airport restaurant and the gift shop.

“In the past week, we’ve seen our passenger loads drop off to about 10 to 30 percent of normal passenger enplanement percentages,” he said. “Based on that, this will have an impact on those tenants who have minimum annual guarantees on their revenue.”