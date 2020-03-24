Passenger traffic down at Rapid City airport; air ambulance traffic up

There are many false rumors circulating about increased flights in and out of Rapid City Regional Airport, Executive Director Patrick Dame said Tuesday.
During a meeting of the Airport Board of Directors held via teleconference, Dame said the opposite is true for commercial flights.
“Yesterday (Monday), we had the majority of the flights canceled, and there are rumors going out there that we are continuing to market (flying to Rapid City). We canceled our marketing efforts two weeks ago as this has been approaching,” he said. “Right now there’s very few people who are actually getting on the airplanes. Airplanes are flying out of here mostly empty.”
Multiple flight cancellations are coming to the airport daily due to the coronavirus, Dame said. As such, the reduced air travel is impacting rental car companies, the airport restaurant and the gift shop.
“In the past week, we’ve seen our passenger loads drop off to about 10 to 30 percent of normal passenger enplanement percentages,” he said. “Based on that, this will have an impact on those tenants who have minimum annual guarantees on their revenue.”
By agreement, the airport tenants pay a percent of gross revenue and also have a minimum annual guarantee payment to the airport. In a memo to the Airport Board of Directors, Dame said the minimum annual guarantee is in place to ensure a safety net in years when revenue drops. However, the current drop off in passengers was unforeseeable and unprecedented.
Tuesday, the Airport Board voted unanimously to waive the tenants’ minimum annual guarantee payment for April, May and June.
Airport Board President Darren Haar said extreme times call for extreme measures, and the tenants need assistance to survive this economic fallout.
“I think that the fact that there is essentially no flow, we need to keep our tenants healthy and this makes sense,” Haar said.
While commercial air travel is down substantially at Rapid City Regional Airport, Westjet Air Services President Linda Rydstrom said air ambulance service is up considerably.
“We are doing the best that we can. We are now getting air ambulances in that they are now asking us not to approach the aircraft because of the patients they are hauling in,” Rydstrom said. “From what we are told, Sioux Falls is not taking in any suspected corona patients at this time because, so far, all of the corona patients are East River.
“We have got protocols in place to keep our people separated as much as possible. When the crews come in, they are decontaminating themselves out on the ramp, but there is a possibility if this starts spreading, I don’t know what we can do.”
