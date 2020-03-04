'Passing on the ranch' workshop to be held March 5 in Rapid City

South Dakota State University Extension will present a workshop "Passing on the Ranch" from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Best Western Ramkota in Rapid City. The cost is $40 per person and includes meals and materials. Register at extension.sdstate.edu/events

"Passing on the Ranch" addresses topics related to estate planning and farm and ranch transitions to help families sustain the legacy of their family farm or ranch. For more information, contact Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Management Field Specialist, at 782-3290 or heather.gessner@sdstate.edu.

