Pastors stress unity at Martin Luther King Day event in Rapid City

As Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream" speech played in the background, William “Rich” Richardson recalled the man whom the day honors.
Richardson was born in 1953 in North Carolina. He said he was introduced to Martin Luther King when he was 10 years old, which was just five years before the civil rights advocate was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn.
“He got everybody to see we bleed the same way,” Richardson said. “We’re the same people.”
Richardson operated the sanitizer station for the microphones at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration hosted by Faith Temple Church of God in Christ on Monday afternoon with the theme “Social Justice: The Power of a Pastor’s Prayer.” He listened and watched as pastors spoke, bowed his head when it was time to pray and raised a hand in the air when he felt the need.
Richardson, an elder at Faith Temple Church, said he heard about many people of color dying at the hands of white men when he was growing up in the '50s and '60s.
“It’s something that’s been happening in my life,” he said. “With what’s happening right now, the only way that we can do is recognize the diversity that we have. There is no difference, we have to come to the point that what we lived when Martin Luther King was coming up was wrong. What we’re doing now, after his death, is still wrong. We still haven’t got the idea that we have got to be here together.”
Richardson said the biggest difference between the ‘60s and now is that cameras are capturing what happens.
He said despite this, he’s always hopeful for the future and has a lot of confidence in today’s youth.
“I really don’t think there’s another way to get around it except all of us believing in the word of God,” he said. “That’s to preach love to each other. Period.”
Bishop Troy Carr, one of the speakers, said the answer for how far the nation has come since King's time varies from person to person.
"Sometimes, it feels like there have been accomplishments made, sometimes it feels like — recently it feels like — we're still back in Dr. King's time," Carr said. "When a person of color who is unarmed can encounter a police officer and nine minutes later die, then there's something wrong in our country."
Two pastors who addressed the small crowd read one of King’s prayers; all seven pastors discussed unity, justice and mercy. Pastor Quincy Good Star of Grace City Church said he’s blessed to see diversity in the 50 to 60 people who attended the celebration.
Pastor Trevor Harrison of The Foundry Church said racism is a consequence of sin and that makes it a spiritual issue.
“The church needs to take the lead,” he said. “I stand before you as a pastor and confess my sin. I don’t always take the lead, but when I look at Jesus, he inspires me to do better.”
Malcom Chapman, Rapid City's new Human Relations Commission coordinator, was not at the celebration, but said later he believes King would have said he ran his race, made his contribution and now it’s up to people to continue that work.
Chapman cited Isabel Wilkerson’s book “Cast” with the analogy that this work is akin to living in an old house.
“The work is never done,” he said. “There’s constant work that needs to be done, that’s one of the main messages, and I think it’s ... more important that we remember that now and think about it.
"History matters, place matters, relationships matter," Chapman said.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —