Pastors stress unity at Martin Luther King Day event in Rapid City

As Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream" speech played in the background, William “Rich” Richardson recalled the man whom the day honors.

Richardson was born in 1953 in North Carolina. He said he was introduced to Martin Luther King when he was 10 years old, which was just five years before the civil rights advocate was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn.

“He got everybody to see we bleed the same way,” Richardson said. “We’re the same people.”

Richardson operated the sanitizer station for the microphones at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration hosted by Faith Temple Church of God in Christ on Monday afternoon with the theme “Social Justice: The Power of a Pastor’s Prayer.” He listened and watched as pastors spoke, bowed his head when it was time to pray and raised a hand in the air when he felt the need.

Richardson, an elder at Faith Temple Church, said he heard about many people of color dying at the hands of white men when he was growing up in the '50s and '60s.