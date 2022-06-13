Pat Cromwell running for District 35 House

Pat Cromwell of Rapid Valley will be a Democratic candidate for South Dakota House District 35, which includes Box Elder, most of Rapid Valley and portions of eastern Rapid City.

Cromwell will face Democrat David Hubbard and Republican incumbent Reps. Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph for the two District 35 House seats in the Nov. 8 general election.

Cromwell said she is running to "be the voice of South Dakotans whom our legislators continue to ignore."

“South Dakotans voted against abortion bans twice. I believe that politicians have no place sitting in the doctor’s office while women handle their healthcare," she said in a statement. "Two years ago, South Dakotans voted to legalize marijuana and our representatives did not respect that majority vote either. I support legalizing marijuana and believe that the actions of our governor and legislature are treating us as though we are criminals with ill intent."

Cromwell said she supports Medicaid expansion and "dignity and equality for everyone regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation."

She is a South Dakota native who graduated from South dakota State University with degrees in child development and sociology. Cromwell worked for the state Department of Social Services, Christian Children’s Fund, and Youth and Family Services. She also worked with tribal community and health issues with grant writing and project development work with the Northern Plains Native American Chemical Dependency Association.

"I have had to be able to put myself in other people’s shoes, to understand who they are and what they need. While working with tribal health care programs, I learned the importance of working with Tribes as partners in good government," she said in a statement. "Besides dignity and respect this is about being able to create more efficient and functional health care systems which expanded Medicaid could help provide for all South Dakotans. We can do better.”

