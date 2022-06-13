 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pat Cromwell running for District 35 House

  • 0
Pat Cromwell

Pat Cromwell

 Courtesy

Pat Cromwell of Rapid Valley will be a Democratic candidate for South Dakota House District 35, which includes Box Elder, most of Rapid Valley and portions of eastern Rapid City.

Cromwell will face Democrat David Hubbard and Republican incumbent Reps. Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph for the two District 35 House seats in the Nov. 8 general election.

Cromwell said she is running to "be the voice of South Dakotans whom our legislators continue to ignore."

“South Dakotans voted against abortion bans twice. I believe that politicians have no place sitting in the doctor’s office while women handle their healthcare," she said in a statement. "Two years ago, South Dakotans voted to legalize marijuana and our representatives did not respect that majority vote either. I support legalizing marijuana and believe that the actions of our governor and legislature are treating us as though we are criminals with ill intent."

Cromwell said she supports Medicaid expansion and "dignity and equality for everyone regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation."

People are also reading…

She is a South Dakota native who graduated from South dakota State University with degrees in child development and sociology. Cromwell worked for the state Department of Social Services, Christian Children’s Fund, and Youth and Family Services. She also worked with tribal community and health issues with grant writing and project development work with the Northern Plains Native American Chemical Dependency Association.

"I have had to be able to put myself in other people’s shoes, to understand who they are and what they need. While working with tribal health care programs, I learned the importance of working with Tribes as partners in good government," she said in a statement. "Besides dignity and respect this is about being able to create more efficient and functional health care systems which expanded Medicaid could help provide for all South Dakotans. We can do better.”

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 9

Your Two Cents for June 9

Why in the world does our part-time City Council think they deserve taxpayer-funded health care, when many of those same people would be again…

Your Two Cents for June 11

Your Two Cents for June 11

Kudos to the SD National Guard for once again sponsoring the Golden Coyote summer training session for militia across the Country and around t…

Your Two Cents for June 8

Your Two Cents for June 8

A suggestion for those parents who want parental rights, show up to the school conferences held four times a year. Or call the teacher, email …

Your Two Cents for June 10

Your Two Cents for June 10

We can improve the nature of political discourse by voting for candidates who run campaigns focused on policy priorities and concrete plans to…

1972 Black Hills Flood: 'That just sticks with you'

1972 Black Hills Flood: 'That just sticks with you'

On June 11, 1972 the Journal published a photograph from the newspaper’s sole photographer Don Polovich of a woman who was a victim of the disaster that ran across the front page as a representation of the toll the flood had on the people of Rapid City.

Watch Now: Related Video

Britain to defy EU with 'relatively trivial' Northern Ireland law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News