Pat Jones could face city council ethics complaint over opinion column

The campaign manager for Pennington County Sheriff candidate Ryan Mechaley plans to file a municipal code of conduct complaint against Rapid City Council member Pat Jones in response to an opinion column Jones wrote that was published in the Journal Wednesday.

Jordan Mason is Mechaley's campaign manager and is also a former city council member. Mason told the Journal Wednesday he feels Jones libeled him in his opinion column.

“I find it incredibly unbecoming of a city council person and I have already reached out to the city council to talk about a code of conduct complaint for his violation,” Mason said.

Jones, a council member for Ward 1, wrote an opinion column stating he had been subject to a “disturbing campaign tactic.” In the column, he wrote Mechaley is one of his former students and the two talked about his run for sheriff. He wrote that he was proud of his efforts and encouraged him to seek the position back in January.

Jones wrote it wasn’t his intention to endorse any candidate during the election cycle, but saw his endorsement on Mechaley’s website and later on campaign mailers in May. He wrote that he contacted Mechaley and told him he didn’t give him permission to use his name or photo, Mechaley apologized and said he would speak with Mason and ensure it wouldn’t happen again.

He said he later heard from Mason that it was too late to remove him from a new mailer and nothing could be done.

Mechaley told the Journal Wednesday he’s had a relationship with Jones since he was in elementary school. He said he spoke with Jones at an event about medical marijuana and told him he was considering running for sheriff.

He said he thought Jones has done a great job as a Ward 1 council member and asked for an endorsement, and sent him the endorsement link. He said all Jones had to do was type what he wanted to say.

Mechaley said his staff took Jones’ biography off of the city council webpage and his picture and published it on the campaign website Jan. 7.

Mechaley sent the Journal text message screenshots between himself and Jones from January that show Jones asking for Mechaley to update his biography information regarding his employment.

“Thank you very much. Happy to give my recommendation,” Jones wrote in the text message.

The next text message communication shown is from May 20, with Mechaley asking to call Jones and again May 23 asking to visit regarding one of Jones’s Facebook posts.

Jones told the Journal Wednesday that he never intended to offer an official endorsement as Pat Jones City Councilman. He said when he saw his endorsement on Mechaley’s website, he should’ve asked for it to be totally removed.

“I didn’t want to have Ryan think I’m not being supportive of him in a role as an adult mentor,” he said. “I decided to let it go.”

Jones said he called Mechaley May 20 when he found out he was on Mechaley's campaign mailers. He said there was no reason for it to be a confrontation, and it wasn’t. He said Mechaley apologized.

Jones said Mason called him May 26 stating it was too late to be removed from an upcoming mailer and there was nothing that could be done.

“Sometimes people mistake my kindness for weakness, but I’m not just going to stand by and let this lie perpetuate,” Jones said. “I want people to know the truth and I have to take every stand I can to make sure the record is correct.”

In a copy of an email Mason sent to Jones dated May 26, Mason said he sent off the last postcard for Mechaley’s campaign to be printed, packaged and mailed at 1:05 p.m. May 17. He said three days later, he heard Jones wanted to retract his endorsement or not have support publicly visible.

“When Ryan spoke to me shortly thereafter, I told him there was nothing left to send out from his campaign, so there shouldn’t be an issue with your picture or endorsement being used any further,” Mason wrote. “Unfortunately, it has occurred to me that this last mail piece which was mailed on the 17th has not hit mailboxes yet and is now in the possession of the United States Postal Service.”

According to the email, Mason told Jones it would be the last mail piece with his picture or any association with him, and his endorsement had been removed from the website.

“For him to indicate that he didn’t endorse us, which is what his opinion column clearly is saying, is pretty shocking to me because that recommendation he’s talking about was on an endorsement page on a political ‘paid for by’ website,” Mason told the Journal on Wednesday.

He said there’s been a real public perception of a lack of accountability and trustworthiness in politics. He said when someone makes an endorsement, it’s like a stamp of approval.

“It’s not uncommon for people to give me a, ‘Hey, I don’t know this guy as well as I’d like, I wish I knew more, I’m not comfortable doing that, I’ll give you a no,’” Mason said. “But if they give a yes, then that’s a pretty solid deal.”

— Kent Bush, Nathan Thompson and Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0