Pat West announces candidacy for Meade County sheriff

Former South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Pat West announced his candidacy for the position of Meade County Sheriff on Tuesday.

"During my career in law enforcement, I have worked closely with South Dakota Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs, to include Meade County," West said in a statement. “I understand and recognize the important role of the Sheriff and I am excited for the opportunity to take on this new challenge.”

West, a Republican, grew up in Philip and graduated from Black Hills State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

He then graduated from the South Dakota Law Enforcement Academy in 1992 and later the FBI National Academy. West has more than 2,100 hours of additional law enforcement education in crime scene and leadership courses.

He served for eight years in the South Dakota Army National Guard in the 153rd Engineers from 1986 to 1993. West also worked for the Deadwood Ambulance Service, Deadwood Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

He retired in 2017 after 22 years with DCI.

“I’ve served the citizens of South Dakota for the past 30 years,” West said. "I want to continue that public service as your Meade County Sheriff.”

West ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in the 2018 Republican primary when current Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin won an eighth term, with a 54-46 percent margin of victory.

South Dakota primary elections are scheduled for June 7.

