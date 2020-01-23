Patriot boys get road win at Pierre

Led by a balanced scoring attack, the Douglas boys' basketball team scored a 62-55 road win over Pierre Thursday night in Pierre.
Darrell Knight led Douglas with 12 points, Conner Sauvage and Ryan Tompkins added 11 points apiece and Kolin Ray finished with 10.
Lincoln Kienkolz of Pierre led all scorers with 29 points.
The Patriots (3-7) are back in action Tuesday when they host Red Cloud.
CUSTER 70, NEWELL 28: The Wildcats had little trouble Thursday night as they cruised past the Irrigators.
Jace Kelley paced Custer with 23 points, while Dustyn Fish finished with 20 points.
Huttson Weeldreyer paced Newell with 11 points.
The Wildcats (7-3) will play at Red Cloud on Saturday, while the Irrigators (2-9) travel to New Underwood on Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 81, BENNETT COUNTY 26: The Comets broke a three-game losing skid in a big way, running past the Warriors Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian led 54-16 at the halftime break.
Jack Roisum led five Comets in double figures with 13 points, followed by Carson Glassbrenner with 12, Sam Schlabaugh and Mitch Heeidecker with 11 each and Ethan Wipf with 10 points.
Jacob Heathershaw led Bennett County with 10 points and Tristan Richards added nine.
Rapid City Christian, 7-3, hosts Custer Jan. 31, while Bennett County, 2-9, hosts Philip Saturday.
GREGORY 59, KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 38: Coy Determan scored 18 points to lead the Gorillas past Kimball/White Lake on Thursday.
Tommy Determan chipped in with 13 points and Daniel Mitchell added 11 points for Gregory.
Bennett Nammany led KWL with 14 points, while Justin Becker led the team in rebounds with six.
The Gorillas (7-4) will travel to Burke on Tuesday.
PINE RIDGE 64, WINNER 60: Pine Ridge held off a late comeback attempt by the Warriors to earn a win Thursday night.
Shelby Steele led the Thorpes with 23 points, while Charles Schrader added 19 points and six rebounds.
Joren Bruun paced Winner with 20 points, Brady Fritz added 17 points and Oscar Pravecek had 13.
Pine Ridge (7-3) hosts Little Wound on Tuesday, while the Warriors (7-3) travel to Todd County.
HILL CITY 40, LEAD-DEADWOOD 37: The Rangers picked up their second win of the season, edging the Golddiggers Thursday night in Hill City.
No other results were made available.
Hill City, 2-11, is at Sturgis Tuesday, while Lead-Deadwood, 3-9, hosts Hot Springs Saturday.
Girls Basketball
WINNER 75, PINE RIDGE 38: Top-ranked Winner continued to roll as it remained unbeaten with a win over Pine Ridge on Thursday.
Bella Swedlund paced the Warriors with 18 points, Kalla Bertram added 15 points and Kelsey Sachtjen finished with 10.
Lacey Few Tails led the Thorpes with 11 points and Taisha Big Crow finished with 10.
Winner (11-0) will play at Crow Creek on Monday, while Pine Ridge (6-5) hosts Todd County on Friday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 71, BENNETT COUNTY 34: The Comets got back on track with a win over Bennett County Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
Olivia Kieffer led Christian with 31 points, including 17 of 21 from the free throw line. She also added six steals, five rebounds and three assists.
Skylar Armendariz added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Comets.
The Warriors were led by Nicole Porch, who scored 10 points.
Rapid City Christian (6-6) will travel to Hot Springs on Thursday, while Bennett County (2-8) hosts Philip on Saturday.
NEWELL 54, CUSTER 53: The Irrigators scored a narrow win over the Wildcats Thursday night in Custer.
Kyla Emmert led Newell with 15 points, Kayden Steele added 14 points and Austin Alexander finished with 11.
Custer’s Josey Wahlstrom led all scorers with 27 points.
The Irrigators (9-2) will host Philip next Friday, while the Wildcats (7-5) are at Red Cloud on Saturday.
FAITH 73, TIOSPAYE TOPA 20: Faith jumped out to a 32-2 lead at the end of the first quarter as it cruised past Tiospaye Topa on the first day of the Little Moreau Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Kambelle Schauer paced the Longhorns with 12 points, while Sydnie Schauer and Allix Vance chipped in with 10 points apiece.
Kaylynn Holy Bear led the way for the Thunderhawks with eight points.
Next up, Faith (10-1) and Tiospaye Topa (0-7) will continue play in the LMC Tournament.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 71, MCLAUGHLIN 65: The Lady Tigers held on to stop the Mustangs Thursday night in Mobridge.
Mobridge-Pollock led 59-49 going into the fourth quarter.
TyRel thompson led Mobridge-Pollock with 26 points, while Landyn Henderson added 15.
Hailee Little Eagle scored 19 points for McLaughlin, with Devon Archambault and Joie Eagle both coring 14 points.
Mcclaughlin, 2-6, is at Miller Saturday, while Mobridge-Pollock, 4-5, host Ellendale, N.D., Saturday.
High School Wrestling
Douglas wins two at home invite
The Douglas wrestling team won two of its three duals at the Douglas Quadrangular Thursday night in Box Elder.
The Patriots picked up a 48-29 victory over St. Thomas More and dropped Red Cloud 48-15 for their second win.
Hill City earned a 45-36 win over Douglas to close out the triangular.
No other information was made available.