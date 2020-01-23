Patriot boys get road win at Pierre

NEWELL 54, CUSTER 53: The Irrigators scored a narrow win over the Wildcats Thursday night in Custer.

Kyla Emmert led Newell with 15 points, Kayden Steele added 14 points and Austin Alexander finished with 11.

Custer’s Josey Wahlstrom led all scorers with 27 points.

The Irrigators (9-2) will host Philip next Friday, while the Wildcats (7-5) are at Red Cloud on Saturday.

FAITH 73, TIOSPAYE TOPA 20: Faith jumped out to a 32-2 lead at the end of the first quarter as it cruised past Tiospaye Topa on the first day of the Little Moreau Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Kambelle Schauer paced the Longhorns with 12 points, while Sydnie Schauer and Allix Vance chipped in with 10 points apiece.

Kaylynn Holy Bear led the way for the Thunderhawks with eight points.

Next up, Faith (10-1) and Tiospaye Topa (0-7) will continue play in the LMC Tournament.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 71, MCLAUGHLIN 65: The Lady Tigers held on to stop the Mustangs Thursday night in Mobridge.

Mobridge-Pollock led 59-49 going into the fourth quarter.